OKC Thunder's Hartenstein a Key Reason for Team Success Since Return
In its last 18 games, the Oklahoma City Thunder only lost two with a 16-2 record during that stretch. Coincidentally, Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein made his OKC debut 18 games ago.
It would be simply untrue to say there isn't a connection between those two statements. Hartenstein, so far, is detrimental to this team's success on both sides of the ball. He's averaging 12.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, adding 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks to his impressive stat line. While both he and Chet Holmgren were out with injuries, the Thunder desperately needed a big presence inside. They most certainly have that now in Hartenstein.
In his 18 appearances with the Thunder so far Hartenstein's recorded 13 double-doubles with points and rebounds. Not only that, Hartenstein acts as a connecting piece on offense. The 3.8 assists don't do his job as a passer and an offensive hub justice. When Hartenstein is in the game, Oklahoma City's offense has a state of flow to it that it didn't have beforehand.
Giving Hartenstein the credit for all of OKC's success over the last 18 games is unfair to the rest of the roster. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season and Jalen Williams is looking for his first All-Star Game invitation. The surrounding pieces around those two have also all done their jobs efficiently, including Hartenstein.
Despite the great all-around performance on both sides of the ball from the entirety of the roster, Hartenstein's impact, outside of Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, might be the most profound. The Thunder finally have a rebounding presence and a large defender in the paint, showing his ability to lock down the NBA's best-opposing forwards and big men.
The Thunder found ways to win without Hartenstein or any sort of post presence in its lineup, though it was much more challenging. OKC still inserts small-ball lineups on the court for certain situations and there is some sort of comfort now that they know it can be done, but since Hartenstein's return, taking him off the court has been difficult.
It can be hard and sometimes dramatic to refer to a player as a perfect fit or addition to a team in any instance but mentioning Hartenstein in that context seems reasonable. It's impossible to deny his contribution to winning in more ways than one, on offense, defense and as a teammate.
Hartenstein didn't take much time to gel into OKC's system, either. He posted 13 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in his first game with Oklahoma City against the Portland Trailblazers, a sign that he was a necessary addition and a great fit to head coach Mark Daigneault's roster.
He also appears to connect well with his teammates, a feat that doesn't seem to be all that challenging with this exact group of players. Hartenstein checks all the boxes that the Thunder needed in a big man, which shows in his impact over the last 18 games. He isn't the only reason they've gone 16-2 during that stretch, but he certainly is at the top of the list.
