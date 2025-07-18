OKC Thunder Have Chance to Make Summer League History
The Oklahoma City Thunder have wrapped up the pool play games of the NBA Summer League schedule. An undefeated stint in Vegas left the Thunder with a 4-0 record and a good enough point differential to be the No. 2 seed in the Las Vegas Summer League playoff bracket.
On Saturday, the Final Four of the Summer League will take place, with the No. 2-seeded Thunder battling the No. 3-seeded Charlotte Hornets, followed by the No. 1-seeded Toronto Raptors against the No. 4-seeded Sacramento Kings.
Oklahoma City is just three weeks removed from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, defeating the Indiana Pacers in seven games during the 2025 NBA Finals. Now, the Thunder have a chance to make NBA history.
If OKC rattles off two more wins, the Thunder will be the first team in NBA history to capture an NBA Championship and a Las Vegas Summer League championship in the same season. The League has held a Summer League championship each year since 2013.
The Thunder, with a win Saturday, not only clinches the right to battle for another title, but also secures the most games in a single season.
Oklahoma City played the maximum number of preseason games, the maximum number of regular season games (83) after falling in the NBA Cup Championship to the Bucks, and played until the final date on the NBA calendar with a Game 7 against the Pacers in the NBA Finals. This would mark the Thunder playing in its 8th summer league game after a three-game stint in Salt Lake City set the table for Vegas. The maximum number of Summer League tilts.
The OKC Thunder and Charlotte Hornets clash in the first playoff game on Saturday, July 19 at 5:00 PM CT.