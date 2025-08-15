OKC Thunder Have Full Schedule But Still Await Legend's Return Date
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule is out and is filled with premier matchups.
Tied for the most nationally televised games, the Thunder will be in the spotlight when next season begins. Of course, that isn’t exactly surprising after the Thunder won their first NBA championship and boast one of the most interesting young teams in league history.
While winning a championship was certainly a first for the Thunder, it wasn’t the only first for Oklahoma City during its magical postseason run. In the second round against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder gave a standing ovation to an opponent in the middle of Game 1.
Of course, that opponent was Russell Westbrook, who, at the time, was still considered the greatest player in franchise history. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s run to a title and Finals MVP has put him in that spot, there is no doubt that the Thunder’s love for Westbrook still runs deep.
Naturally, that makes Westbrook’s return to his first NBA city a highlight of the season. However, with the schedule releasing on Thursday, there is still little clarity on when the future Hall of Famer will be back in Oklahoma City.
After declining his player option to begin the offseason, Westbrook has been testing the free agent waters for nearly seven weeks, still waiting for the right situation to pop out. With a return to Oklahoma City unlikely, Westbrook is still set to make his return to Paycom Center as an opponent, but his team is still up in the air.
Potential Westbrook return dates
While Westbrook is still searching for his next team, there have been some teams that have popped out as possible suitors. The all-time leader in triple-doubles has been most closely linked to the Sacramento Kings throughout the offseason.
Should Westbrook team up with fellow Los Angeles native DeMar DeRozan, he would make his return to Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, exactly a week after Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets are in town for ring night. Sacramento makes another stop at Paycom Center on Nov. 19, potentially giving fans a couple of early looks at the legend.
Considering Nikola Jokic’s relationship with Westbrook and Denver’s shaky backup point guard rotation, Westbrook might still be with the Nuggets when next season begins. If that happens, Westbrook wouldn’t be back in town until Feb. 27 and March 9.
For now, there is still no telling where Westbrook’s next home will be, but there is no questioning that he will always have a home in Oklahoma City.