OKC Thunder Have Full Schedule But Still Await Legend's Return Date

Russell Westbrook will likely be in Oklahoma City next season, but it's still unknown when that will be.

Ivan White

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule is out and is filled with premier matchups.

Tied for the most nationally televised games, the Thunder will be in the spotlight when next season begins. Of course, that isn’t exactly surprising after the Thunder won their first NBA championship and boast one of the most interesting young teams in league history.

While winning a championship was certainly a first for the Thunder, it wasn’t the only first for Oklahoma City during its magical postseason run. In the second round against the Denver Nuggets, the Thunder gave a standing ovation to an opponent in the middle of Game 1.

Of course, that opponent was Russell Westbrook, who, at the time, was still considered the greatest player in franchise history. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s run to a title and Finals MVP has put him in that spot, there is no doubt that the Thunder’s love for Westbrook still runs deep.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) on a drive in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Naturally, that makes Westbrook’s return to his first NBA city a highlight of the season. However, with the schedule releasing on Thursday, there is still little clarity on when the future Hall of Famer will be back in Oklahoma City.

After declining his player option to begin the offseason, Westbrook has been testing the free agent waters for nearly seven weeks, still waiting for the right situation to pop out. With a return to Oklahoma City unlikely, Westbrook is still set to make his return to Paycom Center as an opponent, but his team is still up in the air.

Potential Westbrook return dates

While Westbrook is still searching for his next team, there have been some teams that have popped out as possible suitors. The all-time leader in triple-doubles has been most closely linked to the Sacramento Kings throughout the offseason.

Should Westbrook team up with fellow Los Angeles native DeMar DeRozan, he would make his return to Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, exactly a week after Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets are in town for ring night. Sacramento makes another stop at Paycom Center on Nov. 19, potentially giving fans a couple of early looks at the legend.

Considering Nikola Jokic’s relationship with Westbrook and Denver’s shaky backup point guard rotation, Westbrook might still be with the Nuggets when next season begins. If that happens, Westbrook wouldn’t be back in town until Feb. 27 and March 9.

For now, there is still no telling where Westbrook’s next home will be, but there is no questioning that he will always have a home in Oklahoma City.

Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered the OKC Thunder since 2022 and covers OSU athletics for The O’Colly.

