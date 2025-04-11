OKC Thunder Have Shown Depth at Forward Position
The NBA regular season is just about complete ,and it's pretty clear now that the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the best teams in the league. There are multiple moving pieces that have made this possible, from the star power in the starting lineup to the players on the bench that help out when starters get tired.
Two of those guys, who arguably play the same position, are Kenrich Williams and Jaylin Williams. Both are forwards and it has seemed as if both were competing for minutes but, at this point, they've both carved out roles for themselves.
Each time Jaylin has had the opportunity to play significant minutes, usually because either Isaiah Hartenstein or Chet Holmgren was unavailable, he has taken advantage of it. Most recently, he nailed four triples against the Phoenix Suns on five attempts. He's also emerged as one of the better passing big men, posting multiple double-digit assist games.
Because of these recent performances that he's taken advantage of, it's safe to say that Jaylin has earned a role in the playoff rotation. It's common practice that the rotation dwindles down once the playoffs arrive and it would be surprising not to see Williams earn minutes off the bench.
The same could be said for Kenrich, who's on a recent stretch of solid offensive games as of late. Over the last 17 games, he's posted nine games with ten points or more. Kenrich is not known for being an offensive standout and his contributions aren't necessarily usual, but his semi-consistent scoring recently is a good sign.
What is even more important is that the two can play at the same time. Jaylin has no issues playing the center spot when Holmgren, Hartenstein, or both, are on the bench. He acts as a passing hub, similar to Hartenstein, usually at the top of the key. The guards surrounding him also play well through him which makes a difference. For Kenrich, he can focus on the defensive end and score when he needs to.
The two don't play poorly when in the same lineup and are by no means dependent on being in the game with each other. Regardless of who plays when the impact of both players has grown beyond important over the recent weeks. The success of the Oklahoma City Thunder now depends on how well Kenrich and Jaylin play, regardless of the amount of minutes they play.