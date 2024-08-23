OKC Thunder: How Isaiah Joe Could Win Sixth Man of the Year
The Thunder had a Sixth Man of the Year winner in 2012, and next season, they could have another.
Since trading Dennis Schroder in 2020, finding a perfect fit for the sixth-man role has been a struggle. Yet, as Isaiah Joe enters his third season in Oklahoma City, he might have crafted the ideal role.
Last season, Joe was a sharp shooting role player for the No. 1 seed in the West. He averaged 8.2 points and shot 45.8% from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, both career highs.
While it might seem counterintuitive for an award for outstanding bench play, Oklahoma City’s uncertainty in the starting lineup could be perfect for Joe. After entering the starting lineup for the final two games of the playoffs, Joe looks to be in the running for some spot starts throughout the season.
Although there are many past winners with almost no starts, Naz Reid benefited from starting 14 games when he won the award last season. Starts accounted for seven of Reid’s 13 highest-scoring games while averaging 5.1 more points than he did off the bench.
The Thunder’s offseason additions could also aid Joe, as he will be able to better focus on what he does best. With Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein on the team, the Thunder might be able to create more transition opportunities. Considering both will play their fair share with the second unit, Joe could rack up another couple of high-quality shots each game from Caruso steals or Hartenstein outlets.
Although quantity is an important factor in Sixth Man voting, that might not matter as much if Joe can be the clear best bench player on a team competing for 60 wins. Considering Joe has taken 75% of his shots from 3-point range since joining the Thunder, a few big outbursts while increasing his scoring average is well within reach.
Through October and November last season, Joe averaged 10.9 points while shooting 46.3% from outside. Although he cooled off after his hot start, he has shown he is more than capable of success with a higher volume. If he can find a way to sustain that next year, he could be taking home the John Havlicek trophy.
