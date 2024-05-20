Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Have Important NBA Offseason Looming After Successful Year
Oklahoma City wrapped up a wildly successful 2023-24 season on Saturday with a Game 6 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder played out the campaign under a familiar umbrella "house money" with no genuine consequence from anyone truly paying attention to how the organization is building this team.
Sure, the surprising 57-25 record - marking the second straight season of a 15-plus win improve and earning the Thunder the No. 1 seed out West, the youngest team to ever accomplish such feat - was a fun ride for the Bricktown boys who despite not having a perfect roster had a shot to go deep in the NBA postseason.
Oklahoma City made it past the first round for the first time since 2016 before falling to the Mavericks over the weekend. Many clamored for mega moves at the NBA Trade Deadline shouting about the deficiencies of this young group, the Thunder relatively held pat.
The swing-and-a-miss trade of Gordon Hayward is another move without consequence shrugging aside the skittish scorer without any repercussions as Sam Presti always envisioned playing this season out without a roster-shaking transaction.
Given Oklahoma City's pile of future assets and salary cap, Presti was on the hunt for as many data points - including a playoff run - on this current group as possible before making moves to sure up the roster.
Though, as is often the case in life, the honeymoon phase is shorter than expected. Oklahoma City spent two seasons tanking to rush into expectations that will not ratchet up this summer - a victim of their own success.
Racing against a supremely talented league, it is tough to find the crease of opportunity to strike. That is the exact reason Oklahoma City wants to give itself as many chances, and as much information, as possible to make informed decisions.
Now, Presti and company have the data points of what works, what doesn't work, what this roster is equipped with and what the Bricktown boys need to improve.
Still, a large chunk of the team's development will come internally. Jalen Williams has to refine his co-star skillset namely as an aggressive initiator, Chet Holmgren has an entire summer to figure out how to make a consistent impact offensively and even MVP-level superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander admits he can improve over the long layoff (an area to look at is as a pick-and-roll playmaker).
However, gone are the days of preaching patience. Of course, no one should advocate for making a move just for the sake of it - and perhaps the marketplace never lends itself for the Thunder to make a splash in the transactional pool, but no more can anyone just turn their nose up at the idea.
Expectations and pressure is back on the menu in Oklahoma City, and the organization would not shy away from that. This summer marks a massive one in the history book of this era. Not only can many rostered players make a massive leap following their first postseason heartbreak, but Presti can make his first true external play if the moment presents itself.
While you cannot force anyone's hand, not reaffirming this roster at least on the margins would be a tad disappointing come October. Though, as a piece of caution - look at the Dallas Mavericks. An up-and-down group until they dominated the trade deadline just months ago to launch themselves into the Western Conference Finals and contender status.
The moves do not have to be crammed into the next few weeks as Oklahoma City has the assets to dominate many deadlines to come, but the heat has to be turned up in seeking out ways to improve.
With Oklahoma City bolstering one of the best executives in the sport, it is easy to sit back and trust in his decision-making at this juncture. The caution flag has been put away on this rebuild, now, everyone should be waving the checkerboard.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder held their annual exit interviews on Sunday with plenty of storylines to come out of the all-day event. Josh Giddey was open and honest about the Thunder's decision to bench him in the NBA Playoffs.
- Gordon Hayward did not hold back about his disappointment in his role with the OKC Thunder. This was the most shocking event of the day. Hayward lit fire to the alleged misuse of the hesitant veteran.
- Despite their Round 2 loss, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an incredibly bright future while others try to be contrarians.
- The OKC Thunder have a chance to reward sharpshooter Isaiah Joe this summer and should jump at the chance.
- Sam Presti will conduct his end-of-season exit interview sometime early next week to book end the 2023-24 Thunder season.
Song of the Day: Under Pressure by Queen.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.