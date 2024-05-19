Gordon Hayward Calls Reduced Role With OKC Thunder 'Disappointing' and 'Frustrating'
When Sam Presti pulled the trigger on an NBA Trade Deadline swap that sent Tre Mann, Davis Bertans and Vasilije Micic to Charlotte to land buzz city bucket getter Gordon Hayward, no one expected it to go this way.
Hayward, who has scored at every level of basketball consistently throughout his career, often looked like a deer in headlights on the floor.
After trying to shoehorn him into the mix to provide a scoring boost for Oklahoma City's secondary unit, the hesitant-to-shoot forward eventually wound up parked on the pine for the remainder of the playoffs.
While a lot has been made of the lack of shot attempts for the 34-year-old who saw more fans hit half-court shots at the Paycom Center than he made all postseason, Hayward blames it on his role.
"I think that's credit to kind of the role that I was placed in and just lack of touches," Hayward said at his exit interview on Sunday.
That was not what anyone expected the day of the deal, including Hayward who explained just how frustrating this tenure has been.
"Obviously disappointing with kind of how it all worked out. This is not what I thought it would
be. Certainly frustrating. But kind of it is what it is. We have a great team here with great young players, a great coach. So the future is bright," Hayward said when first asked about his reduced role.
Despite his Bricktown flameout, the veteran swingman still believes he has a lot to offer an NBA team now healthy and ready to go.
"I feel like as a player I have a lot to offer. I just wasn't given much of an opportunity to do that," Hayward added.
While his exit interview created shockwaves and fireworks on social media, it was not all bad or finger-pointing for Hayward who went on to prase the Oklahoma City Thunder organization for being first tier from top-to-bottom.
"Yes, it's a tremendously run organization from top to bottom. They do a great job. Stuff outside of basketball, the basketball piece, they're definitely first tier." Hayward explained.
The praise did not end at the organizational level, Hayward, who has played for his share of quality coaches took time to provide kudos to the Thunder's young bench boss in Mark Daigneault.
"I think he's a great young coach, extremely prepared, hard worker. I think some of the stuff that he's doing is unique and kind of new and really smart. Just little nuances, kind of the game within the game, things that he does and tricks to kind of win a possession back or win -- get a quick bucket. The jump ball from yesterday is a good example. It's a design play that he came up with, him and his staff. I think the staff was tremendous too," Hayward raved about Daigneault.
If today was any indication, it feels safe to assume Hayward will not be returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer as his contract is set to expire.
