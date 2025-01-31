OKC Thunder Impressive NBA All-Star Stat After Duo Earns Honor
On Thursday, the NBA announced the 2024-25 NBA All-Star roster. Oklahoma City Thunder superstar had previously bagged the honor while being named a Western Conference starter a week prior, marking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's second start and third overall appearance in the game. Though, the anticipation grew for Jalen Williams, who was tabbed as an All-Star for the first time in his career as the TNT crew announced the reserves on Jan. 30.
As the 37-9 Oklahoma City Thunder send two to the NBA All-Star game, it also grows the franchise's impressive history in Bricktown.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of just five teams to have 20-or-more All-Star selections since the 2009-10 season. The Thunder are one of just two Western Conference squads to send multiple All-Stars to the Bay area this season.
The OKC Thunder will be well-represented at NBA All-Star weekend with these two stars, Cason Wallace taking part in the Rising Stars challenge and Mark Daigneault leading the Western Conference All-Stars with his coaching staff.
Full Western Conference All-Star Roster:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Steph Curry
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Nikola Jokic
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Edwards
- James Harden
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Alperen Sengun
- Victor Wembanyama
- Jalen Williams
The NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14-16 in the Chase Center. Wallace has a chance to play on Sunday if his rising star's squad wins Friday's bracket to enter the field on Sunday against the three NBA All-Star teams.
