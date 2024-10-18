OKC Thunder Injuries Could Thrust Chet Holmgren Into Larger Role
The injury bug has hurt the Thunder ahead of the regular season, and it could put extra pressure on a rising star.
Hours after Oklahoma City announced Isaiah Hartenstein would miss five to six weeks with a left hand fracture, Jalen Williams suffered a left ankle sprain in the team’s preseason finale. While the Thunder would obviously love to have a fully healthy team going into Denver for the season opener, these injuries will thrust Chet Holmgren into a larger role to begin the season.
Holmgren was runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season and is among the favorites for Defensive Player of the Year this season. Considering the opportunity he could get in the wake of recent injuries, he could have a hot start to a potential All-Star campaign.
Entering training camp, Oklahoma City already had hopes of getting Holmgren more reps as a ball handler, and he has looked good throughout the preseason. In the team’s game against Atlanta on Thursday, Holmgren again showed not only his ability as a ball handler but also his confidence around the rim.
While his ability to finish inside and be a legitimate interior presence is a big help if Williams misses significant time, Holmgren is currently the only big available for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s situation makes Holmgren’s inside game a necessity rather than a luxury.
Overall, the Thunder simply need to see Holmgren's gradual improvements translate into the regular season. Last season, he averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game.
Throughout his rookie year, Holmgren also proved to be at his best when he was well-rested. With a week to prepare for the season opener, he should be in a fine position to not only match up with Nikola Jokic on opening night but also carry the load inside until help returns.
