OKC Thunder ink Branden Carlson to Ten Day Pact
The Oklahoma City Thunder waived Branden Carlson just days ago, freeing up a standard roster spot ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
However, the OKC Thunder did not last long with that open slot, the organization announced they have once again signed Carlson, this time to a ten day pact.
So why did the Oklahoma City Thunder make this move? Carlson's original pact was set to become guaranteed money in the coming days, so waiving him, only to re-sign him on a ten-day pact, was a cost saving measure.
Oklahoma City will not have the floor spacing seven footer under club control for the next ten days. However, the plan remains the same. While the Thunder can sign Carlson to back-to-back ten day pacts, the bottom line is come the trade deadline, Oklahoma City will have an open roster spot as he expiring ten days run out.
At that time, the Thunder will have flexibility to make a multiple player swap at the deadline before cutting one acquired player to make room. Or, if a trade does not materialize, the open roster spot will be filled by rookie Ajay Mitchell, converting the second round pick from a two-way pact.
When Mitchell is ultimately converted to a standard pact, watch out for Carlson to take the then open two-way slot with the way the organization glows about the Utah product, continuing to bring hm back to the fold.
As of now, however, at the end of this ten day pact, the Thunder still do not own Carlson's G League rights. At that time, he will be returned to the Raptors 405.
