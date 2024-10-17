Thunder Center Out Multiple Weeks
While the Oklahoma City Thunder are viewed as contenders - including as the odds on favorites to win the Western Conference - the ride to the postseason will not be smooth. Before the season even began, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams were sidelined with a hamstring and knee injury respectively.
Then, on Thursday, the Thunder got their biggest blow to date and their biggest injury in two years.
After signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive three year 87 million dollar pact, the OKC Thunder saw him dominate in three preseason games fitting the team’s system like a glove and showing why he was a necessary add to help improve the Bricktown ballers front court depth.
However, Thursday offered devastating news ahead of the OKC Thunder’s final preseason game. Hartenstein sustained a small, non-displaced fracture in his left hand during the second half of Tuesday’s preseason game in Denver. The seven footer will be re-evaluated in five to six weeks, according to the team.
It is always important to note that re-evaluation date is not always a return date so it is safe to say the Thunder will need the weather a storm without their big ticket offseason addition, especially if either Williams big man has a set back.
Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng will also be called on to help get through this stretch - as well as Oklahoma City leaning on small ball.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.