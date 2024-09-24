Thunder Big Man Reveals What Separates Team
This summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive splash on the free agent market, inking Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive three-year $87 million Dollar pact, which represents the biggest free agent signing in team history.
A year ago, the Thunder were able to rattle off 57 wins, claiming the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Oklahoma City was the youngest squad to pull off such a feat a year ago exceeding all expectations for what this bunch could pull off.
The newly acquired center spoke about what makes the Oklahoma City Thunder young core so different from most teams.
This week, Hartenstein joined the Ur.Perspectives podcast and Damyean Dotson to discuss his basketball journey including signing with the Thunder this summer.
"They have a lot of young guys but watching them, talking to a lot of people, they're professional. I think there's a difference between some of the young teams you see in the league and how OKC approaches everything," Hartenstein said on the podcast.
The Thunder are hoping the addition of Hartenstein can get them over the hump, plugging the game from last season's squad, which eventually doomed them.
Ultimately, Hartenstein hit the nail on the head with the Thunder's professionalism which popped a year ago and will be a trait they have to lean on as contenders this season.
