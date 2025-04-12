OKC Thunder: Isaiah Joe's Big Night Showcases Playoff Potential
Oklahoma City might not have anything left to play for, but its role players are still shining bright.
The Thunder took care of business in their 81st game of the season, beating the Utah Jazz 145-111. The Thunder’s massive scoring night was thanks in large part to the team’s hot shooting.
As a team, Oklahoma City shot 45.3% from beyond the arc, nailing 24 of its 53 attempts. However, no players were hotter than the Thunder’s go-to sharpshooter.
Isaiah Joe finished his night in Utah with 32 points and nailed 11 shots. Ten of Joe’s makes came from beyond the arc, finishing 10-of-14 from deep.
His high volume of shots and makes from beyond the arc won’t be something the Thunder need from him come playoff time, but his ability to catch fire for a given stretch could be crucial to the team’s potential title run.
Although the Thunder’s injury report Friday might indicate who the team plans on starting throughout the playoffs, Joe showed why he should still be in consideration for a spot in the first five. He nailed three of his outside shots in the first quarter, including a couple in the first four minutes.
Of course, Joe will likely be used more in small stretches and not play an expanded role. While he did start the Thunder’s final two playoff games last season, the Thunder’s improved depth gives Joe a chance to play his role as a sharpshooter without needing to focus on much else.
Joe might not start any games for the Thunder, but he could easily finish games or at least finish quarters. He showed his obvious value in that aspect, nailing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half and extend Oklahoma City’s halftime advantage to 15.
Although he likely won’t be playing an expanded role in the playoffs, Joe still showcased that he can do more than just shoot. He finished with a career-high nine assists, grabbed five rebounds and added a couple of steals while finishing with zero turnovers.
In just about every way, this was the perfect game for Joe. If he can get anywhere close to replicating this performance in the postseason, the Thunder will have a massive luxury.