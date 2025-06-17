Stiles Points: Jalen Williams Ascension to Stardom Taking Place in NBA Finals
As Jalen Williams flipped in a runner at the rim through contact, the whistles blew for the hoop and the harm. As the Paycom Center erupted into a deafening, court-shaking, fever pitch, you couldn't help but think of Russell Westbrook's "Flip shot" in the 2012 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers en route to the Thunder's only other Finals trip in club history.
That wasn't the first time the Santa Clara product drew the Westbrook comparison on Monday night. The third-year swingman posted 40 points, hauled in six rebounds, dished four assists and swiped a steal while shooting 56% from the floor, 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and a 9-for-12 outing at the free throw line.
The Thunder All-Star joined Kyrie Irving, Westbrook, Dwayne Wade, Magic Johnson, Rick Barry, Jerry West, George Mikan and Devin Booker as just the ninth player in NBA history to produce a 40-plus point night in the NBA Finals at age 24 or younger.
That is elite company for Williams, most of them Hall of Famers and all-time great players. In these Finals, the All-NBA swingman has done a lot of heavy lifting to not just secure Monday Night's 120-109 win over Indiana but help guide the Thunder to a 3-2 series lead.
Including a 17-point night in the series opener, Williams is averaging 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, and nearly an assist per game on 44/31/83 shooting splits with 9.3 trips to the free throw line per clash. In the last four games, those numbers leap to 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, nearly a steal per game on 48/33/81 shooting splits, getting to the line nearly 11 times a game.
His 9.3 free throw attempts per game would be a career-best if he averaged it for the length of a season –– not hard to beat his current career-high in free throw attempts per game of 4.3, which happened this season.
In real time, the Oklahoma City Thunder are watching Williams evolve into a star.
His ability to get downhill and aggressive mindset stand out as the biggest difference. However, Williams is also using his frame, explosiveness and footwork to create space and allow himself room to operate and earn high-quality shots. With his skill level, it is no surprise that his shot quality rising also leads to more production.
The growth from Williams has shone through in these playoffs. Even on lackluster box score nights –– none more dramatic than his six-point outing in Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets –– Williams has constantly made the right decisions with the ball, with minor tweaks needed to have production.
Since that night, the 6-foot-6 swingman has averaged 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and 1.7 stocks per game while shooting 45% from the floor, 37% from the floor and 82% at the charity stripe on 5.7 attempts per night (which would represent a career-high).
"In order to get better and being good in these moments, and by no means am I perfect in these moments, you're able to generate good habits when you have the right way of going about it and you have a process," Williams said following Game 1. "I'm extremely fortunate that I have a coach and a staff and teammates that allow me to have those ugly plays during the year and figure out my game."
Williams has learned the lessons in real time to help lift Oklahoma City closer to a championship than they have ever been. He has consistently displayed the uncommon maturity that the Thunder have raved about since he stepped foot in Bricktown.
"Great force. I mean, that's the word. We've used that word with him in his development. When he's at his best he's playing with that type of force," Head Coach Mark Daigneault said of Williams following Game 5. "That was an unbelievable performance by him, just throughout the whole game. He really was on the gas the entire night. Applied a ton of pressure. Thought he made a lot of the right plays. We're going to need a similar type of approach in Game 6 from him."
Oklahoma City is one game away from an NBA championship, that is all Williams and company are worried about right now. However, the rest of the league should be worried about the Santa Clara product's obvious climb into stardom alongside the MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Bricktown ballers are just getting started.
Song of the Day: I've Got a Tiger by the Tail by Buck Owens