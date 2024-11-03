Thunder Rising Stars React to Historic Start
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-0 for the first time in franchise history, surpassing their previous best mark in team history of 5-0 back in 2011-12, a season that ended with a trip to the NBA Finals for the first young core in Thunder history spearheaded by Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.
This current crop of youngsters will forever be tied back to the Thunder’s first run, compared and contrasted each step of the way. There are few things this group can do that the previous didn’t - namely win a championship - but on Saturday they accomplished one.
On the third game in four nights for the season straight week, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander flanked by rising stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams ripped off their sixth straight win - all in lopsided fashion - handing the Clippers another home loss as they chase that illusive first win inside their shiny new arena.
Williams discussed getting to write their name in the history books all alone.
“we’ll have fun on this three hour flight back home and then it’s kinda right back to it. But it’s a cool thing to write your name in history.”
However, the fact remains this is still the first six games of an 82 game campaign, as Holmgren points out.
“I don’t think any team has ever hung a banner for a six-game win streak.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.