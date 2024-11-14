OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams Embracing Increased Role Amid Injuries
As Oklahoma City lost a young star for extended time, another is coming into his own.
On Sunday, Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffered a pelvic fracture that will force him to miss at least 8-10 weeks. While Holmgren was out to an All-Star-caliber start, his absence provides an opportunity for Jalen Williams to take an All-Star leap.
Williams has shown flashes of stardom throughout his career, and his growth was a significant piece of Oklahoma City’s 57-win campaign last season. However, he seems to have turned a corner this season, and Williams could be in the midst of a true breakout year.
In Wednesday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Williams scored a season-high 31 points, the ninth 30-point game of his career. The third-year star shot 10-of-18 from the floor, including a 4-of-7 mark from 3-point range.
His performance against the Pelicans was also his third straight 20-point game, coinciding with Holmgren’s injury. While he didn’t know Holmgren’s availability would change during Sunday’s game against Golden State, his performance has helped make up for the loss of a starting center.
In that game against the Warriors, Williams blocked four shots and blocked another two against the Pelicans, both on the same play. Williams’ interior defense has been part of his shift into the small-ball center role. He has even jumped at tipoff in the past two games.
Adding four steals against the Pelicans and two against the Clippers, Williams has helped the Thunder thrive without great rebounding by forcing turnovers. Although Williams’ defense has been impressive this season, and he has had some big offensive performances, playing near this level consistently will be crucial for the Thunder.
He doesn’t need a 31-point game every night, but getting to that mark every couple of games would be massive. Still, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder’s No. 1 option, and Williams understands that.
In Monday’s win against the Clippers, Williams scored 28 points on 16 shots and added six assists. Yet, he took a backseat to the Thunder’s MVP candidate, who dropped a career-high 45 points on his former team.
Williams is not the Thunder’s best player, and everyone understands that. However, if he can consistently compete for that title with Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder should have no problem staying atop the West.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.