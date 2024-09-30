Jalen Williams Says Isaiah Hartenstein 'Adds New Dimension'
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive splash on the free agent market for the first time in team history. In July, the Bricktown ballers lured Isaiah Hartenstein away from the bright lights of Broadway via a three-year $87 million dollar pact that allowed the Thunder to plug their biggest hole from a year ago lacking front court depth.
While Mark Daigneault was able to sidestep what the role will look like for Hartenstein this season as the ball has not bounced yet on the training camp hardwood, that did not stop the players from discussing what it has been like to play with the seven-footer in early pick up runs.
On Monday at media day, the OKC Thunder saw rising star Jalen Williams take the podium to discuss the newest additions to the roster and the excitement ahead of the Thunder season. The Santa Clara product couldn't help but smile when discussing what is it like to play alongside a screen setter like Hartenstein.
"We've been playing in open gym, and he has been on my team. And I've been hit by his screens before, so I know that it opens up just a lot of space. Then that's what I was saying earlier. He opens up that different dimension to be able to short-roll, to be able to step out and create. He's a good passer," Williams said "I think when you are able to screen and then obviously he's a role threat, so he kind of opens up the game for all of us, and we shoot the ball really well. He'll be able to find guys on cuts and threes."
The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin training camp on Tuesday with preseason opening up on Oct. 7 to give a glimpse at this duo for the first time.
