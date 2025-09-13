OKC Thunder's Jaylin Williams Could be in for Career Year
Oklahoma City is looking to compete for another championship next season, and one overlooked player could be massive.
Last season, the Thunder secured their first NBA title, running out a double-big lineup of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein throughout the postseason. The Thunder’s size was a significant factor in the team’s run to a championship, and while those two will again play a massive role for the Thunder, another big man could be ready for a breakout.
There wasn’t much drama for Oklahoma City this offseason, with extensions being the team’s biggest storyline. Of course, Jaylin Williams was among the handful of Thunder players to get another deal to stick with the team for the next few years.
Best known around the league for his big smile or fiery post-parade speech, Williams has become one of Thunder fans’ favorite players since arriving in 2022. And next season, his play on the floor has real potential to make him one of Oklahoma City’s most important players.
At the very least, Williams should be able to have a career year, assuming he can stay healthy and build off the season he just put together. In 47 games last season, Williams averaged 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 16.7 minutes per game.
His most notable contributions came on nights where some of the Thunder’s top guys were sitting out, recording triple-doubles in three of his final four starts. While Williams’ passing ability from the high post often stole the spotlight, his rebounding improvement might be what helps him take the next step in 2025-26.
Already presenting a large frame at 6-foot-9, 240 pounds, Williams has truly begun putting that to use on the boards, finishing last season with a rebounding percentage of 17.9% and a defensive rebounding percentage of 28.7%. With the news that Thomas Sorber will miss all of next season with a torn ACL, Williams’ status changed from the top reserve big man to the only one on the standard roster.
Considering Oklahoma City has had injury issues with Holmgren and Hartenstein in the past, along with wanting to keep those two fresh for another potential two-month run in the postseason, Williams might be in a position to take on the largest role of his career. Last season, Williams proved to Mark Daigneault that he is capable of taking on some of these larger roles that he might not have been ready for in his first two seasons, at least not at this level.
Still only 23, Williams has plenty of time to continue developing. With his impressive passing and improved rebounding already showing up, another year of shooting nearly 40% from deep could easily turn Williams into a key contributor, at least in the regular season.