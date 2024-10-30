Thunder Center Irritated Hamstring, Re-Evaluated in Four to Six Weeks
For the second straight season, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have to navigate not having backup big man Jaylin Williams for an extended period of time. A year ago, Williams missed the first five games due to injury and in total missed double-digit games leading to Oklahoma City still pulling off a winning record.
During training camp this season, the Arkansas product was sidelined for the exhibition slate with a hamstring injury. That lingered into the season having him miss the first three tilts. As he was ramping up for a potential return, the Thunder center re-irritated his hamstring as the team announced on Wednesday.
Oklahoma City has already shelved the 6-foot-9 floor spacer for at leat four-to-six weeks with his re-evaluation date set between that timeframe. That of course, is just to evaluate Williams' progress by no means a return date for the third year big man.
Hamstrings are one of the trickiest injuries to handle for players as seen by this set back, but the Thunder are off to a 3-0 start without a back up big man, as Ousmane Dieng has filled in admirably during Williams' absence.
Oklahoma City has sent Kenrich Williams down to the OKC Blue to practice with their G League affiliate who is going through high intense training camp right now and allowing for the TCU product to push the right buttons in his return to play program.
Williams has already been recalled as these assignments are just for practice and allows the veteran to sit on the bench during the Spurs game - which he is listed as out for with a knee injury sustained prior to camp - without a recall, Williams wouldn't have been able to be on the Thunder sidelines.
The Thunder's largest free agent signing in club history, Isaiah Hartenstein, is still out with a hand injury suffered in Oklahoma City's second to last preseason tilt, which was given a five to six week window until being re-evaluated.
This injury update signals more minutes for Dieng who is looking to carve out an NBA role in his third season.
