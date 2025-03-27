OKC Thunder Join Elite Company With Win Over Sacramento
This has been a season of success for Oklahoma City. Before the calendar flips to April the Thunder have not only locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are in the driver seat to earn the top spot in the NBA but they have already tied their franchise-best mark in wins for a single season.
This season has been nothing short of special and they have displayed traits that of not just the best team that Bricktown has ever seen but reached historic heights even by NBA standards.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have won 60 games within their first 72 tries. They become the 11th team in NBA History to win 60 of thier first 72 contests. Seven of those last ten teams to do it won the NBA title.
The most recent team to accomplish this goal is the 2016 Warriors who lost in the Finals after a record breaking season in one of the best finals the league has seen. The most recent success story was the 2000 Lakers who won it all. In between there are some failures as well despite this mostly being a positive indicator.
The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled the 2016 Spurs who went 61-11 in their first 72 games during the second round of the Western Conference Players. The We Believe Warriors ousted the 2007 Dallas Mavericks in the first round of Dirk Nowitzki's MVP season. Those two plus the aformentioned Warriors are the lone clubs to not go on to win a title of this bunch.
Who knows what is in store for the OKC Thunder come playoff time but a lot of history is on their side.