Josh Giddey Lays Out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP Case
On Wednesday night, the NBA will announce the winner of the Most Valuable Player Award. The long-awaited announcement will sure to stir up some controversy no matter which way the voters lead.
The top three vote getters are Denver Nuggets star - and two-time MVP - Nikola Jokic, Mavericks Star Luka Doncic and Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
These ballots were turned in just hours after the final buzzer of Game 82, as the Most Valuable Player Award is designed to be a regular-season award. The playoff outcomes to this point, including what is set to unfold as Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander battle it out in Round 2.
With the latest odds favoring Jokic to take home yet another MVP trophy, the debate shifts to who should be second and third in the race. Everyone in Dallas and Oklahoma City believes their star has a right to the runner-up ribbon.
At shoot around on Tuesday ahead of Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks, Josh Giddey made the case for Gilgeous-Alexander to take home the hardware.
“He understands how good he is. He can take over a game any night. He’s a very unselfish superstar…He could go out and have 40 every night if he wanted to. That’s the type of scorer he is… Very deserving of the MVP award," Giddey said.
This will mark the second straight season that Gilgeous-Alexander has finished top five in MVP voting, earning fifth place last season.
