OKC Thunder Grab Insurmountable 3-0 Series Lead over Pelicans
As the series shifted to New Orleans, so did the energy. Playing in front of a docile crowd - that at times was taken over by pockets of Thunder fans chanting O-K-C - the Thunder grabbed a near-insurmountable 3-0 lead.
This game started off rocky for the Bricktown boys as No. 2 scoring option Jalen Williams left the game with over 11 minutes to go in the opening frame after being hit in the face during a drive to the rim.
However, the Santa Clara product would return and come out even more aggressive to the tune of 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.
As has been the case all season, the Thunder defense made life tough on the Pelicans. Their harassing ways bought Oklahoma City time for their offense to settle into the contest.
To end the second frame, the Thunder went on a back-breaking 19-7 run. This allowed OKC to hold a 60-43 lead at intermission and never look back.
Despite a scrappy scoring run to trim the lead to just ten in the third quarter, the Pelicans faded fast. With body language more lethargic than the morning after a trip to Margaritaville, a timeout from Mark Daigneault was all OKC needed to blow this game back out.
At times, a ten-year veteran looked like a dear caught in headlines against this young Thunder defense while Brandon Ingram labored his way to shot attempts for the third straight contest.
After a sloppy start to the scoring charge, the Thunder offense settled in getting whatever they wanted against a disinterested Pelicans flock.
Josh Giddey continued his trend of dominating in New Orleans posting 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block on 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc.
On top of Lu Dort's masterful defense on Ingram, running through screens like the Kool-Aid man, the Thunder defensive ace splashed home four triples on his way to 12 points.
Dort played a large role in limiting the Pelicans under triple-digits for the third straight game. New Orleans could only muster 85 points in this contest.
As the old adage goes, the series doesn't start until the road team wins a game - tonight the Thunder both started and ended the series.
No team in NBA history has mounted a 3-0 comeback, while there is a first time for everything - the depleted and dejected Pelicans do not seem like the squad to break that mold.
The Thunder Five aim for a sweep on Monday in the Smoothie King Center with tip-off slated for either 7:30 PM CT on NBATV or 8:30 PM CT on TNT depending on the results of Saturday's Lakers vs Nuggets tilt.
Should the Lakers be swept, the Thunder will earn the late slot on TNT as they look to take care of the Pelicans in short order.
