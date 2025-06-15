OKC Thunder Keeping Pace in NBA Finals Despite Shotmaking Gap
Effective field goal percentage precisely measures how well players and teams shoot from the field. The formula: (field goals made + (0.5 * 3-point field goals made)) / field goals attempted. After all, threes are worth 50% more than twos.
This metric stands out because live-ball shotmaking is the most important category for consistent success. In the 2024-25 regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished with a 56.0% effective field goal percentage (No. 7 in NBA) and allowed a 51.3% effective field goal percentage (No. 1 in NBA), with the league's best 2-point and 3-point defense. Oklahoma City's two-way excellence, including its historically good turnover differential, brought a franchise-record 68 wins and an NBA-record +1,055 point differential.
However, the Thunder (51.0%) has recorded a lower effective field goal percentage than the Indiana Pacers (54.7%) through four NBA Finals games. It has shot a dreadful 115-for-233 (49.4%) on 2-pointers while attempting 38 fewer 3-pointers — numbers which make a tied series head-scratching. Oklahoma City pulled off a seven-point comeback and won Friday's Game 4 in Indianapolis while knocking down three triples ... throughout the whole night.
Oklahoma City has kept the Finals competitive and even accumulated a +13 series point differential by winning the margins. It has committed 18 fewer individual turnovers than Indiana, reflecting a massive strength all season. Two Thunder players have tallied 10 or more giveaways, while four have recorded five or more. This jumps to three Pacers with 10 or more and seven Pacers with five or more.
The Thunder accumulated 81 fewer offensive rebounds than opponents during the regular season — but this area has flipped in its favor against the Pacers. Isaiah Hartenstein (8), Chet Holmgren (6), Jalen Williams (6) and Alex Caruso (6) have helped Oklahoma City grab two more offensive rebounds per game than Indiana. Shutting down more opposing possessions while increasing your second-chance possessions often leads to positive results.
The most lopsided factor: Oklahoma City has shot 9.1% better on free throws with 5.8 more attempts per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (36 attempts), Williams (35), Holmgren (19) and Caruso (18) have thrived at getting downhill against Indiana's defense, which has sold out to defend the 3-point line.
While the Thunder has earned two wins against the hard-nosed Pacers, it must create more outside shots and be more efficient overall to secure its first championship in franchise history.
Game 5 of the Finals starts tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.