OKC Thunder Land in Group B for 2024 NBA Cup
The NBA In-season tournament returns for a second season. This time, with a new name, the NBA Cup. A simple roll-of-the-tongue way to say the In-Season Tournament which will take place in November and December during the 2024-25 season, culminating in the NBA Cup Championship in Vegas.
All 30 teams will once again be placed into a group of six teams within their conference, with games on Tuesday and Friday doubling as both regular season games and NBA Cup group games to determine the playoff field and who advances to battle for the NBA Cup.
A year ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were grouped with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder failed to make it out of the group stage and eventually, the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James won the first-ever In-Season Tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup.
These NBA Cup games feature new eye-popping courts and project to do the same this upcoming season which starts on Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 3 before the Playoff stage takes over on Dec. 10-17.
On Friday, the NBA announced the group stage for all 30 teams ahead of the night cap of the opening night of the NBA Summer League in Vegas. Chet Holmgren was one of three players on stage to help the league and ESPN unveil the groups.
The OKC Thunder Group B:
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Phoenix Suns
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Utah Jazz
- San Antonio Spurs
