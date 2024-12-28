Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Limp Into Hornets Game, Cason Wallace Streak Snapped

The Oklahoma City Thunder have turned in a lengthy injury report ahead of its game with the Charlotte Hornets, which includes seeing Cason Wallace miss the first game of his NBA career.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 26, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
It goes from bad to worse on the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Each time it feels like the Thunder are out of the woods, following getting a player or two back from injury, something else pops up.

Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets will be defined by injuries, two teams that are beat up. The Hornets list LaMelo Ball (ankle) as questionable, Brandon Miller (ankle) questionable, Mark Williams (thumb) questionable, Tre Mann (disc) OUT, and Grant Williams (ACL) OUT.

The Thunder, almost in an attempt to match the Hornets misfortune, see four rotational pieces sidelined. Of course, Chet Holmgren is out with a hip fracture that will keep him in street clothes for a large chunk of the regular season. Joining him is Lu Dort (ankle), Alex Caruso (hip) and Cason Wallace (quad) all listed as out.

This is the first game of Cason Wallace's career that the defensive ace will miss, snapping a 111 game ironman streak. The Oklahoma City Thunder are down its four best defenders in this contest and plenty of depth. This will naturally lead to a wacky rotation from Mark Daigneault.

More will have to be placed on the shoulders of Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell. FanDuel still favors the Thunder by a jaw-dropping 12.5 points.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

