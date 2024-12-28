OKC Thunder Limp Into Hornets Game, Cason Wallace Streak Snapped
It goes from bad to worse on the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Each time it feels like the Thunder are out of the woods, following getting a player or two back from injury, something else pops up.
Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets will be defined by injuries, two teams that are beat up. The Hornets list LaMelo Ball (ankle) as questionable, Brandon Miller (ankle) questionable, Mark Williams (thumb) questionable, Tre Mann (disc) OUT, and Grant Williams (ACL) OUT.
The Thunder, almost in an attempt to match the Hornets misfortune, see four rotational pieces sidelined. Of course, Chet Holmgren is out with a hip fracture that will keep him in street clothes for a large chunk of the regular season. Joining him is Lu Dort (ankle), Alex Caruso (hip) and Cason Wallace (quad) all listed as out.
This is the first game of Cason Wallace's career that the defensive ace will miss, snapping a 111 game ironman streak. The Oklahoma City Thunder are down its four best defenders in this contest and plenty of depth. This will naturally lead to a wacky rotation from Mark Daigneault.
More will have to be placed on the shoulders of Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell. FanDuel still favors the Thunder by a jaw-dropping 12.5 points.
