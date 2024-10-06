Former Thunder Guard Dominates Preseason Opener With Viral Buzzer Beater
In the flurry of moves the Oklahoma City Thunder made this season, they shipped hometown hero Lindy Waters III to the Golden State Warriors in a chain of trades during day two of the 2024 NBA Draft which netted the Thunder Ajay Mitchell.
Waters III headed West to continue his NBA journey which has been one of the more impressive stories in the league. From being undrafted and playing semi-pro ball to earning a standard NBA pact his resilience has been eye-popping.
The sharpshooting guard, who has vastly improved his defense over the years made a great first impression on his new squad as the Warriors opened up their preseason slate against the Clippers.
In just 15 minutes, the former Thunder guard tossed in five triples en route to 15 points, three rebounds and an assist including the game winning 3-pointer for Golden State.
Last season for the Thunder, Waters III averaged 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.3 stocks per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 43 percent from beyond the arc and perfect at the charity stripe in 38 games. The Oklahoma State product spent three seassons, spanning 104 games with the Thunder.
Waters III cracked the NBA via a G League tryout with the Blue which he parlayed into a two-way contract with the OKC Thunder for the Norman, Oklahoma native.
