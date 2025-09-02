OKC Thunder Listed as one of Five Teams to Exceed Expectations in Pre-Season Article
The Oklahoma City Thunder was recently listed as one of five teams to exceed expectations this coming season in an article by ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
The outlet's summer forecast predicted the Thunder to end with a 64-18 record. Among other teams listed to potentially exceed expectations were the L.A. Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Oklahoma City's placement is certainly something that could end up holding true with what we've seen, or lack of what we've seen per se. This Thunder team heading into next season retains all of its talent from superstar to role player, and continues to grow as one of the youngest teams across the entire NBA.
Exceeding expectations are well within this team's reach, and the players would tell you that it's a given, especially with how they navigated last season—winning 65 games and becoming NBA champions. With injury trouble riddled throughout the 2024-25 campaign, the team still overcame that in dropping just 17 games on the year.
Chet Holmgren out for a significant portion of the season, Alex Caruso sporadically missing many games along with others missing a contest here and there—including Nikola Topic being out for the entire season—the Thunder weathered that storm.
One notable stat from a year ago came in how Oklahoma City dominated the Eastern Conference, winning all games against East teams but one which came at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. And that was against talented and well-suited teams like the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers and others.
In the coming season, the Thunder will be at an even higher advantage as the East appears to be entering the coming season with serious issues scattered across several of its generally high-performing teams.
Conversely, Oklahoma City will dealing with a relatively revamped Western Conference right in its backyard. As the regular season leader of the conference in the past two years, the Thunder must keep its momentum and more if it hopes to reach and/or surpass 65 games in 2025-26.
With the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Warriors and Clippers all improving, the Thunder will have some other contenders assuming these teams can remain in good health.
But one thing is integral for the Thunder to exceed expectations heading into next year—keeping its focus forward. Never having a lax approach and never looking behind, Oklahoma City has to put its next foot forward each night in pursuits of another title.