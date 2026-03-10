Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ties Wilt Chamberlain's 20 Point Streak Record

On Monday, history was made. The Oklahoma City Thunder battled the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of last season's seven-game second-round series. The Thunder and Nuggets have played twice already this season, with the Bricktown Ballers earning wins in those tilts. With tensions high, the Paycom Center buzzer sounded as if a playoff game was being played on this Middle America stage, there was an interesting subplot on display.

OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sitting at 125 straight games of scoring 20 or more points. Just one game shy of Wilt Chamberlain's all-time record of 126 consecutive contests. Anytime you can compare yourself to this folklore, mythical in nature player, it is a great thing. On Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander tied him for the most games in NBA history scoring 20 points or more in a row.

Despite the Oklahoma City Thunder being short-handed in this game with no All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, All-Star big man Chet Holmgren, Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, or defensive ace Alex Caruso, that did not keep Gilgeous-Alexander from a hot scoring start even without the Thunder's No. 2 and No. 3 scoring options.

Gilgeous-Alexander turned in 11 points in the opening frame, getting back to his more typical rotation playing the entire 12 minutes of the first quarter. He did so on an impressive 5-for-6 shooting from the floor with an and-1 on an elbow jumper being his lone trip to the free throw line.

He enjoyed more space to operate when sharing the floor with rising star guard Ajay Mitchell, who made his return to the hardwood for the first time since Jan. 21.

In his second stint, he returned with six minutes on the clock before intermission, with the Thunder controlling a 51-46 lead. He split the double team and spun baseline to kiss a mid-range jumper off the glass and pick up right where he left off.

A bump mid-range jumper over Braun got the all-time scorer to 17 points at intermission. In the third frame, Gilgeous-Alexander made history.

He walked the ball up with two minutes to play and launched a step back triple to give OKC a 91-87 lead over Denver and himself 22 points for the 126th straight game of scoring 20-or-more points.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and reigning NBA MVP has the chance to break this historic record on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics in front of the home fans inside the Paycom Center. That game will also be shown on National TV as part of a massive home stand for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which features four playoff teams and three title contenders strolling into the Paycom Center.