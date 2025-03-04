OKC Thunder: Mark Daigneault Tabbed As NBA Coach of the Month
After an 11-2 month, the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen head coach Mark Daigneault tabbed as the Western Conference NBA Coach of the Month for February alongside Eastern Conference pick J.B. Bickerstaff with his surging Detriot Pistons.
The OKC Thunder are 8-2 in its last ten games, with an overall record of 49-11, 10.5 games up on the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Lakers. The Thunder have all but solidified the top seed in the conference for the second straight season, while the race for second is still up in the air heading into the home stretch of the 2024-25 regular season campaign.
This marks the second time Daigneault has received the honor in his career after being tabbed as Coach of the Year a season ago. This is the fourth straight month that the OKC Thunder have cracked double-digit wins under Daigneault.
"Under Daigneault’s leadership, Oklahoma City is off to its best start through 60 games in Thunder history, and with a record of 49-11, Oklahoma City currently leads the Western Conference standings," Thunder PR wrote in a press release.
Oklahoma City is taking on the Houston Rockets on Monday in hopes of securing its seventh 50-plus win campaign - with the caveat that the Thunder were had a 50-win equivalent season in each of the two shortened seasons (2012, 2020), which would bring its total to
