OKC Thunder: Meet New Guard Isaiah Joe

It hasn’t all been pretty for Isaiah Joe in his short NBA career.

Joe spent his college years at Arkansas where he played two seasons with the Razorbacks. In those two seasons he excelled, while averaged 15.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in that pair of seasons.

He’s a 6-foot-5 guard with a tendency to be a sharpshooter. Joe was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

In Joe’s two seasons in the league with the Sixers, he struggled to catch onto any major role given their depth. After shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range in college, Joe is shooting roughly 35% from deep in his NBA career.

Joe has averaged about 10 minutes per game in his career, while struggling to produce on either end of the floor. He has been beaten out by a host of talented guards in Philadelphia, and looks for a new chance in Oklahoma City after being reportedly signed as a free agent after being waived by the Sixers.

Joe is more of a catch-and shoot-player with less of an ability to self-create. He’s a right-handed shooter who weighs 165-pounds and is just 23 years old.

He fits the mold in terms of experience in Oklahoma City with two years under his belt, but far from a veteran player.

Being in a position on a team focused on developing young talent could help Joe find himself a spot in the rotation for OKC. His known strengths suit what the Thunder are looking to garner more of as the Fort Smith, Arkansas native looks to find footing at the highest level.

