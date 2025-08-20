OKC Thunder Miles Traveled Broken Down
With the NBA releasing its schedule for the 2025-26 regular season campaign, let's take a look at the miles traveled by each NBA team to see where the Oklahoma City Thunder stack up as reigning champions.
How Many Miles is Each NBA Team Traveling This Season?
- Orlando Magic: 53,208 Miles
- Portland Trail Blazers: 50,605 Miles
- Memphis Grizzlies: 50,015 Miles
- Miami Heat: 47,075 Miles
- L.A. Clippers: 46,802 Miles
- Golden State Warriors: 46,570 Miles
- San Antonio Spurs: 46,450 Miles
- Dallas Mavericks: 45,934 Miles
- Phoenix Suns: 45,784 Miles
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 45,500 Miles
- Houston Rockets: 45,499 Miles
- Utah Jazz: 44,686 Miles
- Denver Nuggets: 44,500 Miles
- Los Angeles Lakers: 44,463 Miles
- Boston Celtics 44,115 Miles
- New Orleans Pelicans: 44,835 Miles
- Detroit Pistons: 42,724 Miles
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 42,224 Miles
- Sacramento Kings: 41,451 Miles
- Brooklyn Nets: 40,898 Miles
- New York Knicks: 39,843 Miles
- Washington Wizards: 39,693 Miles
- Atlanta Hawks: 39,574 Miles
- Toronto Raptors: 37,919 Miles
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 37,481 Miles
- Milwaukee Bucks: 36,848 Miles
- Chicago Bulls: 36,703 Miles
- Philadelphia 76ers: 36,394 Miles
- Charlotte Hornets: 35,981 Miles
- Indiana Pacers: 35,349 Miles
The Oklahoma City Thunder fall in the middle of the pack on Miles traveled this season, which makes sense. Being located in the center of the country, it is easier to get to venues than being far West or far East. The Thunder are also helped by not taking any trips abroad this season which comes back to bite the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.
One reason the Thunder's total is a touch higher than you might expect would be their division. Traveling to Denver, Minnesota, Utah and Portland adds up without having a geographical partner. If and when expansion hits, if the Thunder were placed in a division with teams such as the Dallas Mavericks or New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the miles would be cut down a touch.
Ultimately, the schedule continues to be a favorable one for the Thunder. With the least about of back to backs in the NBA, ten rest advantage days against ten rest disadvantaged days, a middle of the pack milage card and the sixth easiest slate in terms of strength of schedule –– only a touch misleading due to the Thunder not having to face themselves at all this season.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will get its season started on Oct. 21 by playing host to the Houston Rockets on Ring Night on National TV before jetting up to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Oct. 23.