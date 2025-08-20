OKC Thunder Miles Traveled Broken Down

Inside The Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the middle of the pack in the NBA's Miles Traveled list for this upcoming NBA season.

Oct 27, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
With the NBA releasing its schedule for the 2025-26 regular season campaign, let's take a look at the miles traveled by each NBA team to see where the Oklahoma City Thunder stack up as reigning champions.

How Many Miles is Each NBA Team Traveling This Season?

  1. Orlando Magic: 53,208 Miles
  2. Portland Trail Blazers: 50,605 Miles
  3. Memphis Grizzlies: 50,015 Miles
  4. Miami Heat: 47,075 Miles
  5. L.A. Clippers: 46,802 Miles
  6. Golden State Warriors: 46,570 Miles
  7. San Antonio Spurs: 46,450 Miles
  8. Dallas Mavericks: 45,934 Miles
  9. Phoenix Suns: 45,784 Miles
  10. Minnesota Timberwolves: 45,500 Miles
  11. Houston Rockets: 45,499 Miles
  12. Utah Jazz: 44,686 Miles
  13. Denver Nuggets: 44,500 Miles
  14. Los Angeles Lakers: 44,463 Miles
  15. Boston Celtics 44,115 Miles
  16. New Orleans Pelicans: 44,835 Miles
  17. Detroit Pistons: 42,724 Miles
  18. Oklahoma City Thunder: 42,224 Miles
  19. Sacramento Kings: 41,451 Miles
  20. Brooklyn Nets: 40,898 Miles
  21. New York Knicks: 39,843 Miles
  22. Washington Wizards: 39,693 Miles
  23. Atlanta Hawks: 39,574 Miles
  24. Toronto Raptors: 37,919 Miles
  25. Cleveland Cavaliers: 37,481 Miles
  26. Milwaukee Bucks: 36,848 Miles
  27. Chicago Bulls: 36,703 Miles
  28. Philadelphia 76ers: 36,394 Miles
  29. Charlotte Hornets: 35,981 Miles
  30. Indiana Pacers: 35,349 Miles

The Oklahoma City Thunder fall in the middle of the pack on Miles traveled this season, which makes sense. Being located in the center of the country, it is easier to get to venues than being far West or far East. The Thunder are also helped by not taking any trips abroad this season which comes back to bite the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies.

One reason the Thunder's total is a touch higher than you might expect would be their division. Traveling to Denver, Minnesota, Utah and Portland adds up without having a geographical partner. If and when expansion hits, if the Thunder were placed in a division with teams such as the Dallas Mavericks or New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, the miles would be cut down a touch.

Ultimately, the schedule continues to be a favorable one for the Thunder. With the least about of back to backs in the NBA, ten rest advantage days against ten rest disadvantaged days, a middle of the pack milage card and the sixth easiest slate in terms of strength of schedule –– only a touch misleading due to the Thunder not having to face themselves at all this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will get its season started on Oct. 21 by playing host to the Houston Rockets on Ring Night on National TV before jetting up to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Oct. 23.

