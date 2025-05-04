OKC Thunder Monthly Recap: April 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a relatively stress-free April compared to the seven other Western Conference playoff teams. After all, it clinched the No. 1 seed with three and a half weeks remaining and secured the NBA's best overall record with three games to spare.
Consecutive double-digit losses to the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers did not dissuade Oklahoma City. The team won four-straight games to close the regular season before sweeping the No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.
The Thunder went 5-2 with a +7.6 net rating in the regular season despite sitting most rotation players in its final three contests. The NBA's No. 7 offensive rating (119.9) and No. 13 defensive rating (112.3) were concerning marks after establishing season-long consistency, but Oklahoma City ultimately had nothing to play for in the final stretch.
The No. 1 seed regained its dominance during the first round. Among the 16 playoff teams, it recorded the No. 1 defensive rating (97.6) by over five points. The Thunder also tallied the No. 4 offensive rating (117.4) despite shooting just 31.3% from downtown.
In the regular season, Oklahoma City won a franchise-record 68 games, won an NBA-record 54 double-digit games, accumulated an NBA-record +1,055 point differential and went an NBA-record 29-1 against the opposing conference.
Regular Season Statistic
Thunder
Opponents
Points Per Game
121.4
113.9
2-Pointers Per Game
31.4-for-55.1
25.4-for-48.7
3-Pointers Per Game
14.0-for-39.6
14.6-for-40.7
Free Throws Per Game
16.6-for-20.7
19.3-for-24.9
Turnovers Per Game
10.1
16.3
OREB Per Game
10.6
12.0
Playoffs Statistic
Thunder
Grizzlies
Points Per Game
120.0
100.5
2-Pointers Per Game
30.8-for-54.3
25.5-for-52.3
3-Pointers Per Game
13.0-for-41.5
10.5-for-34.5
Free Throws Per Game
19.5-for-24.8
18.0-for-20.5
Turnovers Per Game
10.5
19.3
OREB Per Game
13.0
10.3
Player of the Month: Jalen Williams
In five regular-season appearances, Jalen Williams averaged 26.2 points on 52.1% shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. He then put together the best playoff series of his young career by averaging 23.3 points on 54.2% shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals — while totaling a team-high +67 plus-minus. The third-year forward diced up the Grizzlies' half-court and transition defense efficiently and provided his usual all-around impact on the other end.
Play of the Month: Jaylin Williams Throws Self Alley-Oop Against Utah Jazz
Jaylin Williams registered his third and final triple-double of the season on April 11. He scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting and three triples, highlighted by a surprising third-quarter self-lob. The big man added 11 rebounds (two offensive), 10 assists, a steal and a block as the Thunder blew out the Utah Jazz, 145-111.
Game of the Month: 131-80 Game 1 Win Over Memphis Grizzlies
Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso combined for 25 minutes, two points on one shot attempt ... and a +60 plus-minus. Oklahoma City secured the largest Game 1 win in NBA history on April 20 through relentless two-way play, making 18 more field goals and committing eight fewer turnovers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting, but the other four starters finished with 65 points on 43 shot attempts. Aaron Wiggins recorded a game-high 21 points and four 3-pointers off the bench.
Individual Performance of the Month: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Scores 38 to Close Out Grizzlies
The Thunder went 7-for-35 from deep in its first-round clincher — Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Wiggins and Wallace missed all 14 combined attempts. Naturally, Gilgeous-Alexander broke out of his three-game rut when his team needed him most. He racked up 38 points on 13-for-24 shooting, six assists, five rebounds, two steals, a block and only one turnover to propel Oklahoma City to a 117-115 win on April 26. The MVP finalist scored six mid-range jumpers, four layups, a 3-pointer, a floater and a dunk, with 10 of his 13 makes being unassisted.
Team Statistic of the Month: Turnover Differential
The Thunder committed fewer or equal turnovers than its opponent in all 11 April games. It averaged 6.1 fewer turnovers per game in the regular season before torturing Memphis for 8.8 fewer turnovers per game. Caruso, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Gilgeous-Alexander, Kenrich Williams and Dort nabbed at least one steal per game in the first round.
Oklahoma City hosts Game 1 of the second round tomorrow against the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. CST.