OKC Thunder Monthly Recap: February 2025
After losing three of six games to close out January, the Oklahoma City Thunder rattled off seven consecutive double-digit victories on its way to an 11-2 February. The Thunder tied the Denver Nuggets and new-look Los Angeles Lakers for the second-fewest losses in the NBA, only behind the 10-1 Cleveland Cavaliers.
Oklahoma City recorded a 15.2 net rating with the No. 2 offensive rating and No. 5 defensive rating, accumulating a +205 point differential in 13 games. It finished with the month's fourth-highest true shooting percentage, including the second-highest 3-point percentage, and lowest offensive turnover percentage. The team averaged the sixth most assists, sixth most steals and fourth most blocks.
The Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Thunder a 15-point loss on Feb. 13 heading into the All-Star break, its biggest by margin of the season. Minnesota then scored 16 straight points at the end of regulation to force overtime and win a shocker 11 days later. Oklahoma City went 10-0 with nine double-digit wins against all other teams during February.
Chet Holmgren missed about three months with a right hip fracture and made his return against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7. He averaged 13.6 points on 50.0% shooting, going 9-for-24 on triples, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 1.7 assists in seven appearances during the month.
Statistic
Thunder
Opponents
Points Per Game
127.7
111.9
2-Pointers Per Game
31.3-for-55.1
24.6-for-49.4
3-Pointers Per Game
16.0-for-40.9
14.0-for-39.2
Free Throws Per Game
17.1-for-21.0
20.7-for-26.6
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
15.4
OREB Per Game
13.5
11.9
Player of the Month: Aaron Wiggins
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the Thunder's best and most consistent player — but Aaron Wiggins owned February. The fourth-year wing scored 10 or more points in all 13 appearances, averaging 18.7 points on 54.1% shooting, making 45.6% of 79 3-pointers and converting 21 of 23 free throws. Wiggins also averaged 5.1 rebounds — including 1.8 offensive rebounds — and 1.9 assists in 27 minutes per game.
Play of the Month: Jalen Williams Swishes Half-Court Shot at Halftime Buzzer
Oklahoma City won one game against Minnesota — helped massively by Jalen Williams' miraculous shot in Target Center on Feb. 23. The Timberwolves went on a 30-6 run after trailing by 19 points midway through the second quarter before Williams provided his team necessary momentum with a euro-step 40-footer. The Thunder won the third quarter by nine points and held on for a 130-123 win.
Game of the Month: 140-109 Home Win Over Phoenix Suns
Gilgeous-Alexander earned the headlines with 50 points on 18-for-29 shooting, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, a block and +42 plus-minus as the Thunder crushed the Phoenix Suns by 31 points on Feb. 5. Oklahoma City also tallied 14 more offensive rebounds and committed 16 fewer turnovers than Phoenix on its way to attempting 32 more field goals. It shot 12-for-42 (28.6%) on threes but dominated in all other facets.
Individual Performance of the Month: Wiggins Scores Career-High 41 Against Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City demolished the Sacramento Kings 144-110 on February's first day. Wiggins made 16 of 30 field goals, 6 of 14 3-pointers and 3 of 4 free throws for the 2024-25 Thunder's most surprising scoring outing. He scored at least eight points in every quarter and racked up 14 on 12 shots while playing all 12 fourth-quarter minutes. Additionally, Wiggins secured 14 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, dished out three assists and finished with a +31 plus-minus in 40 minutes.
Team Statistic of the Month: Offensive Rebounding
The Thunder grabbed 13.5 offensive rebounds per game in February, obliterating its previous season-high (10.8 in December). Isaiah Hartenstein led the way by averaging 3.2 offensive boards, with Holmgren and Wiggins putting up 1.9 and 1.8, respectively.
An honorable mention: Oklahoma City shot 39.1% (No. 2 in NBA) on 40.9 3-pointers per game.
The Thunder starts March in San Antonio against the Spurs tomorrow at 6 p.m. CST.
