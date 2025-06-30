OKC Thunder Monthly Recap: June 2025
Just as it had done before the first round and conference semifinals, the Oklahoma City Thunder began June in an extended break.
Oklahoma City had earned seven full days of rest between bludgeoning the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals and opening the NBA Finals against the No. 4 Indiana Pacers — the league's only basketball during the month.
The Finals, of course, lasted as long as they possibly could. Seventeen days separated Tyrese Haliburton breaking Paycom Center hearts with a last-second 21-footer in Game 1 on June 5 and the Thunder completing its dream season with a 12-point Game 7 victory in the same building. The series length and heightened stakes brought forth game-by-game overreactions, emotional whiplash, powerful narratives and relentless competition from both teams.
Thunder players, coaches, executives and fans will not soon forget June 22. Seventeen seasons with countless highs and lows underneath the Marianas Trench led up to a nerve-wracking bout between the NBA's two most conditioned squads. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 29 points and 12 assists, Jalen Williams dropped 20 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Chet Holmgren tallied 18 points, eight rebounds (two offensive) and five blocks in Oklahoma City's title clincher.
In the two-day 2025 NBA Draft, the Thunder selected Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the No. 15 overall pick on June 25 and Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhizer with the No. 44 pick on June 26.
Statistic
Thunder
Pacers
Points Per Game
109.3
106.6
2-Pointers Per Game
26.9-for-55.2
24.2-for-47.3
3-Pointers Per Game
10.1-for-29.4
12.7-for-34.6
Free Throws Per Game
25.1-for-30.6
20.1-for-26.6
Turnovers Per Game
13.7
18.1
OREB Per Game
11.1
10.7
Player of the Month: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Gilgeous-Alexander secured 71 of 100 regular-season MVP votes, all nine Western Conference Finals MVP votes and all 11 NBA Finals MVP votes to complete his best career campaign. He averaged 30.3 points on 44.3% shooting, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks during the Finals, scoring over 30 points in four games and reaching double-digit assists twice. The 26-year-old made just eight of 33 (24.2%) 3-pointers but shot 70% on 20 rim attempts and 45.7% on 105 mid-range attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander became the first player since 1999-00 Shaquille O'Neal to win the regular-season scoring title, regular-season MVP and Finals MVP in the same season.
Play of the Month: Gilgeous-Alexander's Game 4 Clutch Takeover
The Thunder found itself in a 2-1 series hole and down by seven points entering Game 4's fourth quarter — by far its most strenuous situation of the entire season. Gilgeous-Alexander played 11 minutes, 12 seconds in that final frame and scored 15 points on 3-for-6 shooting, making all eight free-throw attempts. He drilled two at the line after catching Aaron Nesmith's left arm in the cookie jar, swished a right-wing 3-pointer from Williams and nailed a baseline pull-up over Nesmith on three straight trips to turn Oklahoma City's two-possession deficit into a one-point lead with 2:23 remaining. The Thunder held on for a 111-104 win to take back home-court advantage.
Game of the Month: Comfortable Game 2 Response
The Thunder's first Finals win was its most complete. Oklahoma City won all four factors in Game 2, featured with grabbing four more offensive rebounds than Indiana. It splashed 14 triples on 36 attempts (38.9%) and received 38 combined points on 22 shots from reserves Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins. Gilgeous-Alexander recorded an efficient 34 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block. Seven Pacers reached double figures, but their leading scorer Haliburton managed 17 points on 13 shots and coughed up five turnovers. Oklahoma City led by 19 after three quarters and won 123-107.
Individual Performance of the Month: Jalen Williams Explodes for 40 Points in Game 5
The Finals MVP was more consistent overall but did not log the series' premier outing. Williams notched a playoff career-high 40 points on 14-for-25 shooting, six rebounds (one offensive), four assists, a steal and a game-high +14 plus-minus in the Thunder's 120-109 Game 5 triumph. He made nine of 16 paint shots, two of four mid-range jumpers, three of five 3-pointers and nine of 12 free throws to help Oklahoma City counter efficient nights from Pascal Siakam, T.J. McConnell, Nesmith and Myles Turner. The third-year All-Star scored 13 in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth quarter.
Team Statistic of the Month: Turnover Differential
Despite a Game 1 loss in which it forced 24 turnovers and committed six, the Thunder won the championship on the back of its greatest strength. Seven of 10 players who recorded at least 10 giveaways were Pacers, while four of six players who tallied at least 10 steals suited up for the Thunder. Oklahoma City's three-headed defensive playmaking monster — Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Luguentz Dort — combined for 40 steals and just 15 turnovers. The normally ball-secure Gilgeous-Alexander racked up eight Game 6 giveaways but averaged just 2.6 in the other six contests.