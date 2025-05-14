OKC Thunder Mount Late Comeback En Route to Game 5 Victory Over Denver
With the series tied at two apiece, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets squared off for a Game 5 battle in Oklahoma City. It was another competitive battle that ended in a comeback victory in favor of the Thunder, winning 112-105.
The duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray was in the spotlight of this matchup, combining for 72 points. Despite having one of the best defenses in the NBA, there was nothing Oklahoma City could do to shut Denver's star duo down.
A quick start for the Thunder was quickly answered by Jamal Murray and the Nuggets in the first half. Everything was clicking for Oklahoma City to open the game, going up by eight points early. Murray, Nikola Jokic and company quickly led their squad back to erase that early deficit.
Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got out to a brutal start for such an important game. He started going 2-for-9 from the field with six points, struggling to see his shots fall. Luckily for him, his All-Star companion, Jalen Williams, was hot. He opened the game with 11 points on a much nicer 50% percentage, but that didn't stop the Nuggets from creating a respectable lead.
With seconds waning off the clock in the second quarter, the lead for the Denver Nuggets was increasing. Jokic and Murray were scoring with ease and the lead eventually ballooned to 11 points. The Thunder needed a response to close out the half anywhere on the roster and luckily, that happened.
Rebounding was an issue for the Thunder, losing that stat battle 49-43. They allowed 16 offensive rebounds compared to their eight, one area where Oklahoma City left some points on the board.
Buckets from Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace brought the deficit back to within two points heading into halftime. It was an important late scoring run for the Thunder that made things much closer going into the final 24 minutes.
Jokic was a clear standout in this game at every point. He finished the night with 44 points, 15 rebounds and five assists on 17-for-25 shooting. He was dominant on the offensive end and put up a vintage stat line, reminiscent of his past MVP seasons.
For the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander came up huge. He finished the game with 31 points on 12-for-23 shooting, adding six rebounds and seven assists. Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to help his team win, contributing on defense as well.
The start of the third quarter was simply a disaster for the Thunder. The same Denver duo was cooking on offense and there was nothing the OKC defense could do to stop it. Jokic and Murray were proving why they are two of the best playoff players in the league with their overall performances.
Oklahoma City responded slightly, but still trailed by eight points heading into the final quarter. They were going to need their stars, including Williams and Holmgren, to step up big down the stretch.
Williams and Holmgren were far too quiet throughout most of this game. After an 11-point start for Williams, he went scoreless through the beginning of the fourth quarter. He did hit some clutch shots down the stretch, however, finishing the game with 18 points. Holmgren finished the night with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting,
While those two struggled, guard Alex Caruso continued his offensive and defensive contributions off the bench for the Thunder. He finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds on 4-for-10 shooting, making his presence felt while guarding on the other end of the floor.
In need of an offensive spark, the Oklahoma City Thunder found sanctuary in guard Lu Dort. He knocked down three straight triples for the Thunder to bring them within two points halfway through the fourth quarter. It gave Paycom Arena energy, as well as the team, allowing them to close the gap and lock down on defense.
Some big triples from Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander, along with good defense in the final minute, helped the Thunder earn the tough victory.
An even more important Game 6 tips off 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 15 on the road in Denver.