OKC Thunder Must Overcome Shooting Woes in NBA Finals Game 7
Oklahoma City is a win away from a championship, but it must overcome a persisting problem in Game 7.
Throughout the postseason, the Thunder have had some dominant performances thanks to their all-time defense. While the Thunder have had an occasional offensive explosion, their defense has often had to make up for what the offense lacks.
Typically, the offense has been most lacking from beyond the arc. In these playoffs, the Thunder have never been able to find a consistent rhythm from beyond the arc. With their best shooters being streaky at best, the Thunder have struggled to win with how important the outside shot is.
Of course, those problems have been at the center of attention at different points in the NBA Finals. While the Indiana Pacers have done a solid job in preventing Oklahoma City from getting good looks from deep, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault understands that his team has to power through those struggles to come out on top in Game 7.
“I thought we found some things in Game 5,” Daigneault said. “I thought they did a really good job on us tonight. I thought the low volume and the accuracy was reflective of the way they guarded us and our inability to create a rhythm against that the way we've been able to do in some of the other games.”
On Thursday night, the Thunder shot only 8-of-30 from beyond the arc, only slightly better than their 3-of-16 performance in Game 4. Daigneault noted the issues in that Game 4 and how the Thunder’s lack of volume from deep was a massive problem.
While the Thunder’s overall shooting numbers don’t look awful at first, they are carried by a fourth quarter where the game was already out of reach. In the first three quarters, the Thunder shot 3-of-20 from deep, a rough showing in terms of percentage and volume.
Game 6 was only the second time Oklahoma City has been held under 100 points this postseason, and their struggles in the shooting department were a massive reason. Of course, with a season-high 21 turnovers, there was never much of a chance for the Thunder to win.
In Game 7, the Thunder not only have to get up good looks at a high rate, but they need to knock them down. Oklahoma City has been better shooting at home, so that could swing in its favor. Ultimately, the Thunder have one chance to make history, and the determining factor could be as simple as their 3-point percentage.
“It wasn't a defensive issue,” Daigneault said. “I thought the offense all night was a click slow. Again, Indiana played great. They deserved to win. They had a lot to do with that. Not discrediting them at all.
“We also have to look in the mirror, learn from the game, be a lot better on Sunday.”