OKC Thunder Must Remain Focused, Blocking Out Critics to Finish the Job
After a tightly contested first half of action, Oklahoma City ended an ugly two frames down by just four points. The low scoring, defensive battle will always help the Thunder, but the flow of the game just wasn't there. This Thunder team didn't get frustrated or overwhelmed, they didn't complain, and they certainly didn't give up. They simply stayed steady, doing what they've done all year, and it resulted in another blowout win.
Despite the circumstances, injuries, and the ebbs and flows of the regular season, that same mindset is what we have grown to expect. This team never gets too high or too low, and the consistency is proven in the success. Although playoff games carry more magnitude, and Oklahoma City is on its biggest stage in a decade, that same mentality has to carry them. It's what's gotten them this far, anyways.
In the short week that this series has been going on, it has been increasingly harder for the Thunder to stay focused on the court. Multiple Timberwolves players have brought up the officiating, and how the foul calls seem to carry loads of descrepency. The media has also chimed in, calling out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's baiting and OKC's physical defense. It feels like everyone is waiting on the Thunder's downfall at every turn.
What makes Oklahoma City so special, though, is that the outside narratives have never gotten to them. Over the last two years, every narrative has run its course with the Thunder, from youth, to trades, to fouls, and everything in between. This team's trajectory has continued to trend upwards, though, because of a laser-focused mindset.
It was clear that Minnesota was frustrated in the second half of Tuesday's game, and they might even have been frustrated entering the series itself. This team has been outspoken against the Thunder before.
As the series wears on, it's important that Oklahoma City doesn't get caught up in the outside narratives and drama. With the Wolves already annoyed, this Thunder team can't buy into the same off-court bickering. If this team can continue to stay calm, cool, and collected, they'll have a good chance.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.