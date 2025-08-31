OKC Thunder Must Take Advantage of Big Man Depth Next Season
Oklahoma City has one of the most interesting rosters in the league, and its depth inside is a relatively new luxury.
Looking strictly at the numbers from last season, it might seem like just about everything went according to plan for the Thunder. While the Thunder mostly had injury luck on their side for the postseason, their 68-win regular season saw almost no games at full strength, particularly at center.
To begin the season, the Thunder were without Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, making Chet Holmgren’s pelvic fracture two weeks into the season even more damaging. While the Thunder only had to survive without a center for a handful of games, they still typically only had one of their starting centers, with Williams being unable to find his groove until the final months of the year.
Now, entering 2025-26, the Thunder can’t take their situation for granted. While the Thunder still have training camp and preseason to get through, which has caused issues in the past, they are set to begin the year with five healthy centers, including the three key bigs from a season ago.
Obviously, it will be great for Oklahoma City to have Holmgren and Hartenstein healthy to begin the year, but the 82-game season is always grueling. Add in the Thunder’s unusually short offseason after going to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and that depth will certainly come in handy.
Williams is sure to be a key part of the team, and first-round pick Thomas Sorber also projects to get some run next season. Although Branden Carlson will be on a two-way, the Thunder liked him enough to bring him back, potentially signaling a chance for him to prove himself next season.
While the 82-game season is certainly grueling for every player, having depth inside is especially helpful. No position in the league is more physical than center, and with Holmgren and Hartenstein set to consistently bang inside against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Alperen Sengun and more, managing to stay fresh is as important as ever.
Although the Thunder are obviously better when giving Holmgren and Hartenstein as much playing time as possible, Mark Daigneault has always been willing to trust his bench. While the Thunder might not be preaching process over results after winning the championship, Oklahoma City’s identity of using its depth is sure to prevail throughout the season.
Along with the Thunder’s depth potentially preventing their top bigs from getting banged up throughout the year, it also means they have a much more reliable insurance plan when injuries inevitably occur.
Considering the Thunder’s big man room could get a sizeable shakeup next summer, they must take advantage of the immense luxury they have next season.