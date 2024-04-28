Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Have Doubled Down on Their Identity in NBA Playoffs
Different verse same as the first for the Oklahoma City Thunder who have made their first-round series look every bit like regular season affairs.
Aside from the 18,000 fans barking in the Paycom Center and those who weren't dressed as chairs in the Smoothie King Center putting on red shirts, the Thunder have opperated the exact same way on the court.
Mark Daigneault still digs into his rotation similar to your Grandma searching through his bottomless pit of a purse to somehow always find a butterscotch hard candy that has been in the crevasses since the Regan administration.
Chet Holmgren is still swallowing up shots like Kirby, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still shining in the mid-range and Jalen Williams looks like a 10-year veteran scorer instead of just a Sophomore.
Playoff Lu Dort remains blitzing the nets, Josh Giddey loves walking into New Orleans and the Thunder are making up for their rebounding deficiency with a feisty defense willing to compete for 24 seconds, then 14 more.
This has all been part of their identity all year long on the floor. Blend that with their uncommon maturity and 0-0 mindset and they sit on the cusp of their first playoff series win since Kevin Durant was in town.
With Oklahoma City up 2-0, they could've been complicit or they could've been hit in the mouth by their afternoon boogeyman, instead, they took care of business.
As the Thunder sit up 3-0, there is optimism around them pulling off one of the toughest things to do in the NBA - A sweep. With a 0-0 mindset, continuing to stay true to their identity OKC can knock off a dejected Pelicans bunch.
Stiles Points
- The Oklahoma City Thunder will tip-off at 7:30 PM CT on NBATV for Game 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
- Lu Dort blitzed in four triples while flustering Brandon Ingram.
- Mark Daigneault again shifted away from Kenrich Williams as the small-ball five to matchup with Larry Nance Jr.
- Jonas Valanciunas was played off the floor yet again to the tune of just 11 minutes in this contest.
Song of the Day: Breathe in, breathe out, Move on by Jimmy Buffett.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.