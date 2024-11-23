OKC Thunder Need to Cash in on Elite Free-Throw Shooting
Oklahoma City has struggled in few areas to begin the season, but one spot has been a tricky topic.
This season, the Thunder’s offense is narrowly in the top half of the league but nowhere near their top-five spot last season. As the Thunder’s shooting from outside and ability to finish at the rim come along, there is one other area where the Thunder have been simultaneously the most and least successful.
Oklahoma City has notably struggled to get to the free-throw line this season. Despite constantly driving, the team has averaged only 19.4 free-throw attempts per game, good for 28th in the league. In turn, the Thunder also get fouled less than almost any other team.
While coach Mark Daigneault and others have pointed out the disparity in free throws that seems almost guaranteed to show up in every game, there is another reason Oklahoma City is so upset about its low number of attempts. At 82.3%, Oklahoma City is the best free-throw shooting team in the league.
The problem is simply figuring out how to get there more consistently. That entire conversation starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The MVP candidate has shot 89.6% from the line on 7.8 attempts per game, which ranks fourth in the league.
Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander can’t continue to make up nearly half of his team’s free throws if the Thunder want to get to the line more often. However, Gilgeous-Alexander is a savvy player and is talented enough to increase his numbers.
While Oklahoma City hasn’t often earned the opportunity to play in the bonus, drawing non-shooting fouls in those situations to earn free throws could help the Thunder turn their fortunes around. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams and other primary ball handlers need to draw more contact from forcing defenders to commit in bad positions rather than absorbing contact from a big already waiting inside.
Oklahoma City’s free-throw issues will take time to correct, but as the Thunder find better opportunities to get to the line, their elite shooting will finish the job.
