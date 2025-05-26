OKC Thunder Needs to Break Slump, Make Open Triples
Oklahoma City suffered its first loss of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday evening, and like many of the Thunder’s postseason losses, it felt like much more than just one game. Because the losses are few and far in between, and we’ve become desensitized to Oklahoma City’s greatness, every loss seems more and more disastrous.
Saturday was the same, as Oklahoma City was in full control during the first two games, coasting towards dominance. But now, after a loss, the media has shifted the entire narrative, and this Thunder team suddenly needs major changes. Whether that’s the starting lineup, offensive scheme, substitutions — everyone has a different opinion. The real answer to the Thunder’s Game 3 struggles, though, is a simple fix for Game 4. Take care of the basketball and make open shots.
The shooting part is apparently easier said than done, though, as Oklahoma City has entered a shooting slump from the second the postseason started. This Thunder team, who was accurate from deep in the regular season, has taken a huge hit across the board from the outside.
It’s not just the bench, either. The entire rotation is capable of shooting better from long range, and for Oklahoma City to get back to domination, that’s the first place to start.
For starters, Jalen Williams is sitting at 27.8% from long range this postseason. Considering his current stats, even an average outside shot would make his playoff run look absolutely terrific. Chet Holmgren is shooting 31.3% from 3-points range, and Lu Dort is at 29.2%. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t had any outside success, either, shooting 29% from behind the arc.
Oklahoma City’s shooters haven’t helped at all either. Isaiah Joe is shooting 33.3% from 3-point range on relatively wide open stationary looks, Aaron Wiggins is shooting 32.6% on the same looks, and Cason Wallace hasn’t been much better at 34.2%.
It's not the looks that are the problem, either. Oklahoma City has generated plenty of makable looks from deep, as the coaching staff has talked about being pleased with ball movement and shots taken. Gilgeous-Alexander has done a good job of collapsing the defense in and trusting open shooters to make shots they've hit all season long.
It's not just the bench, though. Williams, Holmgren, and SGA all need to convert open triples at a higher clip, too. The fact of the matter is that Alex Caruso is the only Thunder player who has improved from deep since the postseason began.
There was so much that went wrong in Game 3 that it's hard to pin the problems on shooting alone. The Thunder must take care of the ball and play with amplified intensity too. But outside shooting is an area that this team has struggled in since the start of the postseason, and heating up would cure a lot of problems.
