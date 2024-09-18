NFL Insider Tabs OKC Thunder as Next Year's NBA Champion
The NBA world woke up to a massive surprise, despite it coming from a familiar place with Adrian Wojnarowski once again shaking the league to the core. Though, this will be the last time the ESPN insider has the basketball world gasping at their screen as Wojnarowski announced he is retiring from sports media.
The largest news breaker in the industry has stepped away from the game in favor of returning to St. Bonaventure to become the General Manager of their basketball program for his alma mater. This was a decision that caught the NBA world off guard as he left at the height of popularity and widely considered the top of his field.
As Wojnarowski steps aside, Wednesday was spent memorializing the news breaker's career and reflecting on the massive impact he had one cherished NBA memories. On ESPN's NBA Today, they brought on their pannel of Insiders that flank Wojnarowski in their other sports to reveal what life is like in that position and talk basketball.
That is where NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who, like Wojnarowski, is at the top of his class in football reporting, issued his prediction for the NBA Season.
The NFL Newsbreaker predictions the Oklahoma City Thunder will win the NBA Finals and if that happens he will shift to the basketball beat for the World Wide Leader.
While this clip was largely in jest about switching careers, the NFL reporter truly picked the Thunder as NBA Champions - joining a long list of pundits who have placed massive expectations on Oklahoma City.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.