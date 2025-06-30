OKC Thunder: Nikola Topic to Play in Summer League, Thomas Sorber to Sit
At his end-of-season presser on Monday, Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti gave insight into the offseason for two of the team’s brightest rookies.
Per Presti, Nikola Topic will play in the upcoming Summer League, and Thomas Sorber will sit.
Topic, the 2024 NBA Draft’s No. 12 pick, has spent the full season sitting out for OKC following an ACL tear last year. At 6-foot-5, he’s a true point guard, able to process the game at a lightning-quick rate, pass the ball with the best and score with a downhill attack.
Topic previously played for Mega in the ABA, as well as Crvena zvezda in the EuroLeague, where he was eventually injured. He was thought of to be one of the top-ranked players in his draft class, but fell to the Thunder due to injury.
Sorber was drafted at the 2025 NBA Draft just days ago, becoming the No. 15 pick after a solid one-and-done season at Georgetown. He suffered a season-ending foot injury, and is still working back from surgery.
Sorber, a big, should offer the team a similarly quick-processing player, but one that functions much more on the interior, rim-running, cutting and blocking shots.
With a solid history of drafting, the Thunder have rolled out exciting Summer League rosters over the last handful of years, and this year should be no exception. The team has a host of other talented potential contributors, including the team's second-round pick in Brooks Barnhizer, soon-to-be second-year guard Ajay Mitchell, and plenty more.
Salt Lake City Summer League will tip off on July 5, with Las Vegas Summer League doing so on July 10.