OKC Thunder Not Expected to Relinquish Grip on NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to the 2024-25 NBA title largely off the back of its young core, which took its unselfish, two-way brand of ball seriously in downing its postseason competition.
The Thunder were able to achieve the league’s ultimate goal, and perhaps the only piece of news better for fans is that they’ll be able to try again with essentially the same core.
OKC locked its star trio into long-term contracts over the summer, retained its built-out core of high-level role players, and only lost Dillon Jones on the trade market, who was only a small factor last season.
In doing so, Oklahoma City has kept themselves at the forefront of pundits minds as we near the 2025-26 campaign.
Per a recent article from Shaun Powell on NBA.com detailing where all 30 teams stand right now, the Thunder aren’t expected to loosen their grasp on the NBA anytime soon.
“There weren’t many defending champions of the last decade who were prohibitive favorites to repeat, and OKC is now in that very select group,” Powell wrote. “Not only did OKC flex its way through last season with a young group, but this summer the Thunder delivered long-term extensions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.
“OKC is at least two seasons away from worrying about cap issues and it might add at least one more title by then.”
Where others assumed OKC would have financial issues sooner rather than later, Powell is correct in his writing that the organization won't be worried for at least a few seasons. In running it back with their entire core, plus 2024 draftee Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City might be even better positioned than they were last season.
Several other teams have gotten better, too. The Nuggets — who notably took OKC to seven games — swapped Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, and added free agents in Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. And the Rockets adding Kevin Durant after finishing No. 2 in the West shouldn't go unnoticed. But there's little question Oklahoma City is still the best-positioned team in the league presently.
The Thunder open up preseason with a bout against the Hornets on Oct. 5. They'll tip off ring night on Oct. 21 against Durant and the new-look Rockets.