'It's Not Going to Change': OKC's 2024 Playoff Entry is the First of Many to Come
The first book of the Oklahoma City Thunder's new era is getting to its most important chapter.
In just two days it will suit up against the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings in the final round of the Play-In Tournament, embarking on its first playoff run since 2020. It's under very different circumstances, however, now holding a No. 1 seed in a loaded Western Conference.
Before the season began, the thought of the Thunder reaching that milestone would seem nearly impossible. Beating out the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, amongst other title contenders? The incredibly young roster would probably need a couple of more seasons to fully come together into a legitimate powerhouse in the West.
Or so the NBA world thought.
Oklahoma City surpassed all expectations given to it, eliminating the notion of youth being an issue that holds it back. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made an even larger jump than the previous season, entering the forefront of the MVP award conversation alongside Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. He's on the superstar talent level that many of his peers in that conversation are, absolutely becoming capable of leading a franchise to the promise land.
The incoming rookies — headlined by Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace — stepped in immediately to be high-level talent in their respective roles. Although Holmgren's stength and injury stability was questioned ahead of the season, he played all 82 games leading the Thunder's center position — a rarity in the modern NBA.
Jalen Williams took a true sophomore jump into a legitimate second-option role on a championship team, raising his points per game average from 14 to 19. He's been incredibly efficient doing it, consistenly showing up in the fourth quarter to ocassionally bring Oklahoma City to wins nearly on his own.
Even a player like Josh Giddey, who dealt with issues off the court and struggled to find a consistent level of play for most of the season, finally found it in the final couple-week stretch of the regular season. Between the players mentioned and the likes of Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe, the Thunder has plenty of options that can have a big night if needed.
But unlike other teams with aging veterans, this is just the start of what should be long-term dominance in Oklahoma City for the rest of the decade.
"It's not gonna change," Gilgeous-Alexander said on the idea that the Thunder has too much youth to be real contenders in the playoffs. "We're probably gonna still be young for another four to five years."
It's true. Gilgeous-Alexander will only just be hitting the 30-year-old mark, Williams will be a prime age of 27, and Giddey and Holmgren will each reach 26. By then Oklahoma City's core group of talent will have plenty of playoff experience and improvement, making for a more dangerous team in all likelihood.
The NBA is only now seeing the high-potential of the Thunder paying off, but it won't just be a one-hit wonder. The league will have to get used to it, because it isn't going anywhere anytime soon, no matter the results of the playoffs.
Oklahoma City has plenty more stories to tell than just one book.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.