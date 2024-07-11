OKC Thunder Outlast Memphis Grizzlies on Getaway Day in Salt Lake City Classic
In the heat of the MLB season, the Thunder and Grizzlies paid homage to the National Past-time by playing a quintessential getaway day game. A sloppy affair the equivalent of each team throwing a spot starter and booting six grounders a piece with sights set on Vegas.
The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up their Salt Lake City Summer League stint on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies in their third game in as many days. The Thunder were without Alex Ducas again in this affair while Memphis rested Jake LaRavia and Zach Edey on get away day.
As the two sides opened the game they exchanged the lead five times in the first frame eventually settling in at 20-19 with a few defensive highlights along the way.
OKC Thunder rookie Dillon Jones swiped three steals in the first quarter, as he wrapped up another impressive performance, stealing headlines in Salt Lake City.
Oklahoma City's offense was slowed by their lack of success from beyond the arc - shots oftentimes being dead on arrival at the rim. That is to be expected given they have played three straight days in altitude, not having their legs under them on jumpers is not a cardinal sin.
In the first half, the Thunder and Grizzlies exchanged the lead 15 times with eight ties en route to a 34-33 Oklahoma City lead at intermission.
In a car that was otherwise broken down on the side of the road, Ajay Mitchell got out and started pushing the vehicle to the gas station - it is tough to call a player the offensive engine for a squad that only mustered 80 points, but that is what Mitchell was - his craft, body control, touch and vision opened doors for the Thunder offense.
Mitchell finished with 21 points, five rebounds, with an assist and went 7-9 from the floor. The two-way contract wing selected with No. 38 in the 2024 NBA Draft showed his value all week in Utah.
The lead never stretched to double figures for either side in a back-and-forth clash as the two sides engaged runs in the fourth that eventually led to the score being knotted up at 58 a piece. For the final seven minutes of the contest, things really began to roll for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City got back on track from beyond the arc finishing the final frame. The Thunder maintain a two-possession lead for most of the way down the stretch of the game to outlast the Beale Street Ballers and finish the Salt Lake City circuit 2-1.
Up next, the OKC Thunder head to Vegas to open up the NBA 2k25 Summer League schedule with their first game coming on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors.
