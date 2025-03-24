OKC Thunder's Perimeter Defense Trio Suffocates Clippers
Fewer than 40 seconds remained when the LA Clippers crossed half-court for their final full possession of the game — with no timeouts in hand. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stood his ground against Derrick Jones Jr. in semi-transition, forcing LA to reset with five players standing on the perimeter.
The Oklahoma City Thunder led by a single point, meaning this was one of the most crucial defensive trips of its season. The important matchups: On-ball Cason Wallace guarding James Harden on the left wing, Alex Caruso sticking to Kawhi Leonard above the break and Luguentz Dort covering Norman Powell in the right corner. The three started and finished together because Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams sat out with hip strains.
"When you have a team that has three guys that all average 20-something (points) and are kind of main engines, it's nice to have the ability to put us three on the court at the same time with them and cover that up," Caruso said.
Jones Jr. set an unsuccessful switching screen before Harden swung the ball to Leonard, who spun his way to the high post and initiated a Dort double ... while Powell made his way to the top of the key. The Clippers had generated a clean 3-point look with six seconds left on the shot clock, but Powell missed as Dort made an all-out contest.
Ivica Zubac tipped the ensuing rebound right to Leonard with 19 seconds left, giving LA another opportunity to take the lead. He and Harden could not create any advantages after back-and-forth passes, as the initial matchups remained. Leonard drove to his right, though still above the 3-point line due to good resistance from Caruso, and Wallace ran over to double him with the shot clock about to expire.
Leonard released a heavily contested 21-footer that missed on the front rim.
"I figured he wanted to go right, that's traditionally where he wants to go," Caruso said. "So once he went right, I tried to cut him off. And then Cason, great job of helping and being there for the spin. Just tried to force him into taking a tough one. You never know with guys that are of that caliber — them getting a shot off in general, it could always go in."
Dort secured the rebound and Gilgeous-Alexander made two free throws to increase Oklahoma City's lead. Caruso intentionally fouled Leonard on the following trip — preventing the Clippers from shooting a three to tie the game. The Thunder won 103-101 on Sunday night, extending its road winning streak to 10 games.
Caruso has been the crown jewel of the Thunder perimeter defense this season. He has averaged 4.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per 100 possessions and held opponents to 38.5% shooting on 403 defended field goals. His +4.2 Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus leads the NBA.
Wallace is an impactful defensive playmaker in his own right, recording 3.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per 100 possessions this season. Dort has forced opponents into 41.5% shooting on 658 attempts while routinely taking Oklahoma City's toughest matchups. They have registered a 91st percentile (+1.4) and 87th percentile Defensive EPM (+1.1), respectively.
Gilgeous-Alexander leads the 2024-25 Thunder in total steals and blocks while maintaining a +1.7 Defensive EPM, but he recognizes where he stands on the team's hierarchy.
"I don't get the same credit as them defensively — probably for a good reason though. I'm not close to any of those three guys," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I try not to be a liability. I try to compete. I try to get stops, because that's what wins basketball games at the end of the day."
The Thunder takes on the Sacramento Kings in Golden 1 Center tomorrow at 9 p.m. CST.