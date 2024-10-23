Thunder Pick Up Options on Promising Young Players
The Oklahoma City Thunder will start their 2024-25 campaign on Thursday in Denver with a matchup against the Nuggets that headlines opening week as two title contenders clash. Though, on Wedneday, the Thunder had some house keeping to take care of prior to the season tipping-off.
It was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Thunder's top executive Sam Presti that the Oklahoma City Thunder have picked up the options of third year players Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren as well as second year guard Cason Wallace.
All four players represent lottery picks with Holmgren being the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft along with Dieng and Williams being picks No. 11 and 12 in that same class. Wallace was the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Three of the four have been tabbed as rising stars, while Dieng is still searching for his spot in the NBA. Still, none of these decisions come as a surprise as it elongates the cost controlled contracts of these players.
According to Spotrac, Holmgren's option is worth $13.7 Million Dollars, Dieng is worth $6.6 Million Dollars and Williams is worth $6.5 million Dollars, For Wallace, that number is $5.8 Million Dollars.
All four of these young players project to take varying degrees of a leap during the 2024-25 campaign.
