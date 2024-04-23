OKC Thunder Receive A Lot of Love From Peers In Athletic Player Poll
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been a meteoric rise that has been methodically planned out and predicted by the Front Office. Though, surely happening this quickly was not the expectation from even Sam Presti himself.
As the Thunder rattled off 57 wins just two seasons removed from a 24-win campaign, Oklahoma City has an MVP candidate, Rookie of the Year candidate, and Coach of the Year favorite on their roster that is littered with talent, future assets and dogs.
Oklahoma City has earned a lot of respect from around the league for their play on the floor. It started with Mark Daigneault being named the Coaches Association coach of the year, voted on by his peers. Though, the internal respect does not stop there.
The Thunder were well represented in the Atheltic's annual anonymous player poll. The media outlet goes into locker rooms to collect data from players to get information on a variety of NBA topics.
Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was voted second in Most Valuable Player behind Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, the superstar was fifth among players that his peers would start a franchise with.
Despite all that praise, his peers simultaneously believe he is fourth most underrated player finishing behind his teammate Jalen Williams who was voted the second most underrated baller.
Lu Dort came up third in the best defender list behind just Victor Wembanyama and Jrue Holiday. This is high praise and shows the disconnect between internal beliefs and writers who have yet to cast Dort on an All-Defensive squad.
Daigneault, the favorite for coach of the year, was the eighth coach listed when players were asked the bench boss they would most like to play for aside from their own. People around Oklahoma City know how impressive that is, considering Daigneault does his best job to stay incognito. Despite wanting to be a man of mystery publicly he has done a good job of impressing players around the NBA.
The Paycom Center was players' eighth least favorite arena to play in. which should be corrected when the newly voted arena comes into play during the 2029-30 season.
Oklahoma City is on the right path in both public and internal perception after such a successful season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.