OKC Thunder Players, Coach Discuss Christmas Day Snub
The Oklahoma City Thunder were snubbed from the Christmas Day slate again this season. While the No. 1 seed was left off the 2023 schedule, it was easily explainable. The Thunder were fresh off a frisky play-in bid, but nationally still had skepticism around how good they are or could be.
However, after a 57 win season with offseason moves that put the Thunder at the forefront of contenders alongside Boston from even the most hesitent national pundits, the NBA clearly dropped the ball with its 2024 holiday hoop snub.
Christmas Day marks the biggest slate of games on the NBA's calendar, what is supposed to be a showcase for a league in desperate need of good press right now - as Patrick Mahomes and NFL stars attempt to steal the day away tomorrow. Is the best team in the Western Conference for two years running, with an MVP frontrunner and one of the best young cores in the league playing? Nop.e
Instead, the 15-14 Spurs, 14-14 Suns, 14-14 Timberwolves and 10-17 76ers take center stage. As the lines sit right now, only two games clock in as one possession spreads. Two of the five games have nine point favorites. Lopsided affairs will certainly not help the ratings as the NBA battles the biggest sport in America.
This has been a massive storyline around the Oklahoma City Thunder since the day of the schedule release, with everyone besides the powers that be seeing the mistep the league has made. At his preseason media availability, Sam Presti was asked about the Christmas Day absence.
"I have a few on that. I think at the end of the day -- the first thing to remember is I don't think it's like a personal issue because we've played on Christmas nine times. We've only been here for 16 seasons. So we've been playing on Christmas more than we haven't. We also have been, I think it's top 5 in Christmas Day games since we've been here, 2008. I don't think there's another small market team that's played on Christmas more than we have. I could be wrong. If I am, I'm sure you guys will remind me about that, but you'll have to wait until the end of the year," Presti said.
The Thunder General Manager continued to try to explain the possible reasoning behind the Thunder being left off the slate.
"So I don't think it's that. I think there is a little bit of Hanlon's razor in there, and I think that -- and I say that to not be on opening night and not be on Christmas Day, have the second leading MVP vote getter and also the No. 1 seed. Sure. But I also kind of like it because I think whoever is making those decisions, whether it's -- I think it's probably the league, I think they're kind of looking more at the age and saying, well, this is too young. Maybe they don't think we're this or we're that," Presti continued.
At the end of the day, there is no grand conspiracy to keep the OKC Thunder off the national radar, it boils down to poor foresight. Presti closed his answer with a challenge to his own team to prove what they can do.
"I like that challenge, like I said before. I'm not going to sit up here and say -- we don't expect things to be given to us and then complain about not being on Christmas Day. We have to earn it. We have to show that we're a team that's capable of that type of recognition, I guess. I think there's a lot of other teams that had the things that we had, like I mentioned, the second MVP vote getter that played, but in this case, that wasn't the case. You can't play all 30 teams. I don't think it's personal because we wouldn't have played as many times in the past. We've got to go out there and show them that we're capable, and hopefully we can do that," Presti added.
At 23-5, the Oklahoma City Thunder have once again proven to be worth the hype the NBA has yet to afford them. With the Thunder having such success, it has brought this topic back to the forefront with players and coaches asked about being left off the schedule as the date draws near.
“Our players I know would’ve liked to play on Christmas," Head Coach Mark Daigneault said. "That’s such a staple day in the NBA season. But we can’t control that. We’re playing with the hand we’re dealt.”
The Thunder superstar, who is being showcased on Netflix's Starting 5 series in October 2025, revealed it is disappointing to not work on the holiday.
"Disappointed for sure," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I'd love to play on Christmas Day and I think we're that caliber of a team. The NBA makes their decisions. You can't slight them for it. The ball is in our court to prove to them why we deserve to play on that day. We have a whole 82-game season and the playoffs to do so."
Second year guard Cason Wallace was looking to the future, saying when the time comes for the OKC Thunder to be included on this marquee date, it will mean a lot.
“I think it’ll be fun. Having your family come out for a Christmas game," Wallace said when asked if he looks forward to eventually playing on the holiday.
it would be jaw-dropping and mind numbing if the NBA skips over the Oklahoma City Thunder for a spot on Christmas Day next season, so for now, enjoy the festivites from afar. in 2025, the OKC Thunder will have center stage.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.